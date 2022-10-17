Carolina Panthers WR Robbie Anderson sent to locker room after verbal altercation with coach Joe Dailey

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·2 min read

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson headed to the showers early during Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Anderson got into a verbal altercation with Panthers wide receiver coach Joe Dailey early in the game and the two had to be restrained. After the verbal spat, Anderson appeared disengaged with the team.

In the second half, a visibly frustrated Anderson was excused from the game by Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks. He had no catches at the time of his early exit.

"It was a sideline situation," Wilks said. "I will say this, no one is bigger than the team. I'm not gonna focus and put a lot of attention on one individual."

Panthers players declined to talk about the situation after the loss. However, Anderson addressed his abrupt exit.

"It's third down and I'm being taken out the game. I don't think I should be OK with that. I made a comment. It's a money down, why am I being taken out," Anderson said postgame. "One thing I do and I always stand on and continue to do is I give my all to everything. That's what I do with this game."

Anderson's exit capped off a frustrating week for the 29-year-old wideout. The Panthers' wide receiver is subject to trade rumors as the team dropped to 1-5 on the season.

"I've been in trade rumors before. It's part of the game," Anderson said. "I don't let it affect me."

Anderson joined the Panthers in 2020. He has 161 catches, 1,821 receiving yards and nine touchdown catches in 39 games with the team. He originally was an undrafted free agent pickup in 2016 by the New York Jets. He has 368 catches, 4,880 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns in his career.

