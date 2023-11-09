Carolina Panthers vs. Chicago Bears best anytime TD scorer bets on Thursday Night Football

Week 10 of the NFL season features the two teams involved in arguably the biggest draft day trade of 2023: the Chicago Bears (2-7) and the Carolina Panthers (1-7). That trade has not worked out in the Panthers favor so far. First overall pick Bryce Young has shown flashes of franchise quarterback potential, but his lack of consistency is troubling to Panthers fans.

The Bears have already been featured on Thursday Night Football once this year already. They won that game 40-20 over the Washington Commanders. The man involved in the trade mentioned above, wide receiver DJ Moore, went off for 230 yards and three touchdowns in that game, but that was with Justin Fields under center. Fields is currently doubtful for this tilt against Carolina, meaning the Bears may be forced once again to lean on Shepherd University alum Tyson Bagent. Here are the best and worst anytime TD bets for tonight's contest.

Panthers vs. Bears: Start time, how to watch

When: November 9, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch: Amazon Prime

Anytime TD Odds:

Chicago Bears:

RB Khalil Herbert (+125)

RB D'Onta Foreman (+150)

WR D.J. Moore (+160)

TE Cole Kmet (+195)

QB Tyson Bagent (+260)

WR Darnell Mooney (+475)

RB Roschon Johnson (+500)

Chicago Bears Defense/Special Teams (+700)

Carolina Panthers:

Best anytime TD Bets for TNF Week 10:

Carolina Panthers WR Adam Thielen (+195)

In nine games this season, the Chicago Bears defense has allowed 10 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and have allowed at least one in every game since Week 4. Adam Thielen is one of only two Panthers receivers with a touchdown on the season. The other is DJ Chark. Chark though, has a much lower chance of finding the end zone. Sure, he's scored three times to Thielen's four, but Chark doesn't get the volume that Thielen does. Chark has 17 receptions on the season. His single-game high in 2023 is four. Thielen hasn't had fewer than five receptions since Week 1.

The Bears are four-point favorites in this game per BetMGM, meaning the odds that the game script favors a pass-heavy attack are likely, especially considering the Bears have not allowed opposing running backs to go for over 60 yards on the ground in five straight games. With that in mind, Thielen could see several opportunities to score. He leads the team in red zone targets with 11, which actually places Thielen at tenth in the league. Young likes to go to his veteran near the goal-line and that could mean big money for you.

Chicago Bears TE Cole Kmet (+195)

Since recording zero receptions and zero targets in Week 7, Cole Kmet has been quarterback Tyson Bagent's favorite target, racking up 18 targets, 16 receptions, 134 yards, and two touchdowns the next two weeks. Expect that level of volume to continue if Fields is not active.

Actually, even if Fields is active, there's a good chance that Fields will not be his usual, mobile self. With a "doubtful" tag attached to him for most of the week leading up to TNF, if he does suit up, the Bears would likely not want to put their franchise quarterback in jeopardy of being pummeled, which means a lot more dropbacks.

The Panthers have not had trouble limiting tight ends this season. In fact, they haven't allowed opposing tight ends to go for more than 20 yards through the air in three straight games. That said, the last time they faced an offense that looked its tight ends' way was Week 5 against the Detroit Lions. Rookie Sam LaPorta went off for 63 yards and two touchdowns in that game. Kmet is hot, and could definitely put up similar numbers if given the opportunity.

Chicago Bears Defense/Special Teams (+700)

The Indianapolis Colts had three interceptions and two touchdowns against Carolina just last week. The Colts came into that game having not scored a defensive touchdown since Week 1. Carolina is not necessarily a turnover-prone team, but the Colts were were near the middle of the league in turnovers forced going into their game against the Panthers. Now, they are near the top.

The Bears scored a defensive touchdown in their last home game against the Las Vegas Raiders and had three interceptions in that game as well. Look for them to make the most of Young's mistakes tonight.

Worst anytime TD Bets for TNF Week 10:

Chicago Bears RB Khalil Herbert (+125)

Khalil Herbert is making his triumphant return from IR this week, and that's great news. It doesn't mean the Bears will use him a ton though. In all likelihood, the Bears will probably have Herbert on a snap count in order to prevent re-aggravating his injury. Couple that with the fact that in his absence backup D'Onta Foreman went bananas for 271 yards on just 60 carries his last four games, and there's reason to believe even if Herbert is not on a snap count, he'll split the backfield with Foreman.

Could Herbert find the end zone? Absolutely, but for +125 odds, the worst of anyone in this game, it's not worth the risk.

Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo (+425)

Mingo got a lot of hype during the preseason, with several people wondering if he would immediately jump into the team's WR1 role ahead of veteran Adam Thielen. That hasn't happened. While Mingo is still seeing tons of time on the field, playing 84% of the team's offensive snaps, that hasn't resulted in any touchdowns.

Mingo has just one red zone target all year. That won't suddenly change against Chicago. While Mingo could certainly get a good amount of looks outside the red zone, he only has two receptions on the season of more than 20 yards. It's unlikely he'll get over the top of the Bears defense at any point during this game.

TNF Week 10: Best bets for Panthers-Bears

