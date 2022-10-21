Carolina Panthers trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to San Francisco 49ers

Jace Evans, Tyler Dragon and Safid Deen, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The San Francisco 49ers are making a massive move ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

The Niners are acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey in a trade with the Carolina Panthers, pending a physical, the team announced Thursday evening.

The Panthers are receiving second, third and fourth round picks in 2023, as well as a fifth rounder in 2024 in exchange for McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, the eighth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft out of Stanford, returns to the Bay Area after spending the first five-plus seasons of his career in Carolina. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods in 2019 after recording 2,392 yards from scrimmage, third-most in NFL history.

This year, the dual-threat back, who's battled injuries the prior two seasons, has rushed for 393 yards (4.6 average) and has 277 receiving yards.

The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
The Carolina Panthers are trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

What this trade means for the 49ers

Kyle Shanahan has another explosive weapon for his offense - when healthy. That’s the key to this trade for San Francisco. If McCaffrey is healthy and contributes like we know he can, the 49ers are a favorite to make another deep postseason run like they did last season. It could even mean getting past the NFC title game and reaching the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. The move alters the balance in the NFC, where the Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated while teams like the defending champion Los Angeles Rams, 2020 champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers are struggling this season.

What it means for the Panthers

It’s rebuilding time in Carolina. Coach Matt Rhule was fired in the midst of his third season, failing to get the Panthers relevant with a revolving door at quarterback featuring former top-three draft picks like Baker Mayfield, Cam Newton and Sam Darnold. Firing Rhule earlier this month got the rebuild wheel turning. Trading Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals was affirmation. And dealing away McCaffrey for the bounty of picks in return is putting the rebuilding plan fully in motion for Carolina. The Panthers will be a favorite to land the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft next April.

Keeping it in the family

McCaffrey’s father, Ed, played for the Denver Broncos, as did 49ers general manager John Lynch. Both Ed McCaffrey and Lynch played under coach Mike Shanahan, father of 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Looking to the 2023 NFL draft

Heading into Week 7, the Panthers have the NFL’s worst record at 1-5. Now, their job is to stay at the top of the draft order.

As it stands, they’ll have eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft, including two picks in the second and fourth rounds. That’s plenty of trade assets if Carolina needs to make a move into the No. 1 spot, if they don't finish last.

As for the 49ers, they’re going all in on the present. They sent three 2023 draft picks – second-, third- and fourth-round picks – to Carolina.

And they already traded their 2023 first-round pick, which they moved to draft injured quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 pick in 2021.

San Francisco will have a fifth-round pick and two seventh-round picks in the next draft. They also sent a 2024 fifth-round pick to Carolina in the McCaffrey deal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 49ers acquiring Christian McCaffrey in trade with Panthers

Latest Stories

  • 49ers acquire RB Christian McCaffrey from Panthers

    The San Francisco 49ers have acquired star running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers for a haul of draft picks. The Panthers on Thursday night announced the deal that sends McCaffrey back to the Bay Area where he starred in college at Stanford. The Panthers will receive picks in the second, third and fourth rounds of the 2023 draft, as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024, according to a person familiar with the terms.

  • Cowboys get Prescott back as Lions try to turn yards into Ws

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Dak Prescott is back and will try to get the Dallas offense playing a little closer to the level of a stout defense that has lifted the Cowboys to a winning record. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions moved the ball fine early in the season. Prescott is set to return at quarterback Sunday against the Lions (1-4) after missing five games with a fractured right thumb, an injury to his throwing hand sustained in a season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

  • Aaron Rodgers thinks he can fix the Packers' broken offense. Should Matt LaFleur hand him the keys?

    What's the problem with Green Bay's offense, players or the scheme? There's one simple way to settle the debate.

  • Dolphins host Steelers in Brian Flores' return to Miami

    Sunday night's game between the Steelers and Dolphins marks Flores' return to South Florida for the first time since he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams shortly after the Dolphins fired him. It'll also be the first game quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will start since suffering a concussion on Sept. 29 against the Cincinnati Bengals. ''I think it'll be cool being able to go up against the guys that he's coaching on that side,'' Tagovailoa said.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup

    Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins.

  • Pete Carroll, Seahawks owe one to Frank Wilson, the coach who moved Tariq Woolen to corner

    Seattle’s star rookie was a seldom-used college wide receiver until his coach at UTSA had an idea. He got it from Nick Saban.

  • Panthers star RB Christian McCaffrey traded to 49ers for draft picks

    The 49ers made a big move in their backfield on Thursday night.

  • Jordan Klepper Has Baffling Chat With Michigan Trump Supporters

    The "Daily Show" correspondent is back on the trail -- this time talking to election deniers and conspiracy theorists.

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Canucks' J.T. Miller on early struggles: 'I feel like I'm a little irrelevant'

    J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. Dylan Cozens, Rasmus Dahlin and Casey Mittelstadt also scored for Buffalo (3-1-0) which completed a sweep of Alberta having beaten the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday. Eric Comrie made 40 saves in the win. Andrew Mangiapane, Trevor Lewis and Nikita Zadorov replied for Calgary (3-1-0). Jacob Markstrom stopped nine of the 12 sho

  • Lowly Coyotes secure first win by upsetting Maple Leafs 4-2

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team held onto the puck for what seemed like an eternity. The first-period game of keep away — rarely seen for that long in the NHL — was easy on the eyes. The mesmerizing sequence also lulled the Maple Leafs into thinking it would be a straightforward Monday night. The Coyotes had other ideas. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as lowly Arizona stunned Toronto 4-2 to pick up its first victory of the season

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu