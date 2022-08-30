Carolina Panthers trade tackle Dennis Daley to Titans. Here are the details

General manager Scott Fitterer remains in on every trade.

Hours after completing a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Panthers agreed to a separate deal with the Tennessee Titans. Carolina sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and third-team tackle Dennis Daley to the Titans for a 2024 fifth-round selection.

A sixth-round pick in 2019 out of the University of South Carolina, Daley spent the past three seasons in and out of the lineup. He started nine games last season and 21 overall as a Panther.

The team traded earlier Monday for former Jaguars receiver Laviska Shenault.

Carolina has until 4 p.m. Tuesday to cut 27 players and reach the 53-man roster deadline.