Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey to miss the remainder of the season

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey walks to the team's locker room following a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Sunday, November 28, 2021. McCaffrey missed more than half the game after re-injuring his ankle.

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is heading to injured reserve for a second time, the team announced Monday. That also means he will miss the remainder of the season.

McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Panthers’ game against the Dolphins and was seen leaving Hard Rock Stadium in a walking boot.

It’s unclear at what point he suffered the injury, but he played in only one snap in the second half.

“He rolled his ankle so he was trying to go in the second half, but was never quite able to come back to the same level,” Rhule said.

Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey had an X-Ray on the ankle, which came back negative, but wouldn’t know more until later.

He had a rushing attempt with 4:26 left in the second quarter and was stood up at the line of scrimmage. He was subbed out of the game and cameras caught him grimacing.

McCaffrey has dealt with a number of injuries over the past two seasons. He has missed 18 games because of injury, including five this season because of a pulled hamstring.

He’ll miss the team’s remaining six games.

