Ron Rivera raised more than $30,000 for charity in garage sale ahead of move to Washington

Ron and his wife, Stephanie, sold off a wide array of items on Saturday in Charlotte to benefit the Humane Society. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Ron Rivera accumulated a lot of stuff throughout his near-decade leading the Carolina Panthers.

Now, with Ron preparing to lead the Washington Redskins, it’s time to unload before he and his wife, Stephanie, make the move up the East Coast.

So, the couple had a garage sale on Saturday morning — and raised more than $30,000 for the Humane Society of Charlotte in the process.

“This is kind of our swan song, our last opportunity to really say thank you one more time,” Ron said, via ESPN.

Ron, after compiling a 76-63-1 record over nine seasons with the Panthers, was fired during the 2019 season. The two-time NFL Coach of the Year winner, however, wasn’t without a job for long. The Redskins quickly scooped him up before the end of the year — marking the latest organizational change in Washington.

Ron and Stephanie sold off all types of items they have collected over the years on Saturday, including old T-shirts, military paraphernalia from his time with the USO of North Carolina and old Panthers gear he wore while coaching the team for nine seasons, according to ESPN. They included old items from their two rescue dogs, too.

Undoubtedly, it will make their move to the nation’s capital a bit easier.

“I didn’t realize how much stuff we actually had,” Stephanie said, via ESPN.

In total — thanks to items donated from Cam Newton, Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen — the Riveras raised $30,237 after more than 3,000 people showed up to the sale. The money, per the report, will go toward a new campus and research facility for the Humane Society.

“We had no idea what to expect,” said Donna Stucker, the Humane Society of Charlotte’s vice president of philanthropy, via ESPN. “It's a testament to Coach and Stephanie and how much they are loved in this community and how much they are going to be missed.”

