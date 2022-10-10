Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield injured in Sunday’s Week 5 loss to 49ers

Baker Mayfield watched from the Carolina Panthers’ sideline as backup quarterback P.J. Walker led the offense on a meaningless final drive in Sunday’s 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Bank of America Stadium.

Mayfield — who limped to that same sideline before halftime but still played the majority of the second half — walked into his post-game press conference with a walking boot on his left leg.

“A little painful right now, not real sure what it exactly is — gonna examine that tomorrow, find out,” Mayfield said. “Right now, just managing the pain — preventative stuff in the boot.”

Mayfield had an up-and-down performance against the 49ers. He threw a momentum-shifting pick-six in the second quarter, but also put a handful of highlight tosses, as he led four scoring drives in the blowout battle.

Following the game, embattled head coach Matt Rhule noted that Mayfield injured his ankle in the second quarter but was cleared to play heading into the third quarter.

“They checked his ankle — he got hurt right before the half,” Rhule said. “Checked his ankle at halftime, we had P.J. get warmed up, (the trainers) said Baker was good to go. We kind of said, ‘Hey, let’s see if you can move around,’ he took us right down the field and we scored. Played him, and then at the end, just kind of pulled him, just didn’t want to take anymore abuse to that ankle.”

Mayfield completed 20 of 36 passes for 215 yards and an interception. While he had an uneven outing, the quarterback may have earned the respect of his teammates because he played hurt throughout nearly the entire second half.

“Props to Baker — jacking his ankle up and playing the whole entire second half,” running back Christian McCaffrey said. “Can’t say he’s not tough, that’s for sure.”

Mayfield has led the Panthers to a 1-4 record to start his first season in Carolina. The quarterback, like his head coach, has taken the majority of the flak from Panthers faithful through the first five weeks of the season, but the locker room has backed both polarizing figures.

While Mayfield wasn’t able to lead the Panthers to victory, Rhule hasn’t decided to pass the baton to Walker just yet. But if Mayfield is unable to play in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Rams, Rhule might not have a choice in the matter.

But Mayfield said he will be on the field next week if he’s cleared for action, even if the ankle is bothering him.

“That’s how I’m wired,” Mayfield said. “If I’m able to go, I’m going to go.”