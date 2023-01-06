Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Two teams eliminated from postseason contention get together for a matchup between NFC South rivals when Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers (7-9) travel to New Orleans to face Alvin Kamara's New Orleans Saints (6-10).

Which of these divisional opponents will finish the regular season off on the right foot? The game is expected to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Ceasers Superdome.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Panthers vs. Saints Week 18 game:

Panthers at Saints odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Saints (-3.5)

Moneyline: Saints (-175); Panthers (+150)

Over/under: 42

More odds, injury info for Panthers vs. Saints

Lorenzo Reyes: Saints 22, Panthers 21

While New Orleans has the better roster, the Panthers have been playing recently well as of late, barring its disastrous plan to cover Mike Evans in last week’s game. Still, I think the Saints are being overvalued a touch here after their victory against the Eagles, who were missing Jalen Hurts.

Safid Deen: Saints 24, Panthers 20

The Saints defense have been one of the best in the NFL during the second half of the season, while the Panthers admirably played for interim coach Steve Wilks for most of the season. New Orleans wins at home.

Richard Morin: Saints 31, Panthers 23

Steve Wilks has done a pretty bang-up job as the Panthers' interim coach, but the Saints are more talented than many people realize. Carolina is also 1-6 on the road this season.

