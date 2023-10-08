Carolina Panthers offensive lineman taken to hospital after lying motionless for minutes

A Carolina Panthers offensive lineman is headed to the hospital after a scary moment materialized in the first quarter of the team’s contest against the Detroit Lions.

Chandler Zavala, a rookie out of N.C. State who started Sunday at left guard, fell to the ground on a first-quarter run at Ford Field. He then laid face-down and motionless for minutes before about a dozen members of the Panthers’ medical staff rushed onto the field.

The staff got the fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft on his back before lifting him onto a stretcher. He was then carted off the field and lifted his left arm to offer a thumbs up to the worried crowd.

According to a Panthers spokesman, Zavala sustained a neck injury and will undergo further evaluations at a local hospital. He will not return to the game.

Here's a look at what happened. Appeared to be a relatively routine block but collapsed mid play. https://t.co/4EFmPFWsp5 — Alex Zietlow (@alexzietlow05) October 8, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.