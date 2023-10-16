Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich done calling plays. Here’s who will take over

The Carolina Panthers will have a new offensive play-caller when they return from their Week 7 bye later this month.

Panthers head coach Frank Reich plans to turn over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, a league source confirmed to The Observer on Monday. NFL Network was the first outlet to report the play-calling change. Reich later confirmed the news in his press conference.

“The timing is right,” Reich said.

Carolina is 0-6 entering its bye week. The Panthers shot out to a 14-0 lead against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but faltered after that initial rush of offense and gave up 35 consecutive points in a 42-21 road blowout. Reich said he had always had the intention of eventually turning over the play-calling to Brown and that he “believed” he would have still done so even if the Panthers weren’t 0-6.

Reich said this was “100% my decision” and that it wasn’t owner David Tepper’s call.

“Thomas is made for this,” Reich said. “He has a great football mind. He has the strongest leadership qualities that you can ask for in a coach. I can’t emphasize how excited I am for Thomas.”

The Panthers ranked 23rd in the league in points per game (18.7) during the first six weeks of the season. The team also had several pre-snap and operational issues during the first month and a half of the campaign.

With Reich, 61, handing off the play-calling to Brown, the head coach can focus on operational functions during the game instead of juggling multiple responsibilities. While Reich juggled those same responsibilities during his five-plus years in Indianapolis as the Colts head coach, the Panthers have gotten off to the franchise’s worst start in 25 years.

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who has quickly climbed the coaching ladder in his second football career. He previously served as an offensive coordinator and play-caller at the University of Miami from 2016-18. He returned to the NFL as coach in 2020 with the Los Angeles Rams, filling a handful of different roles over three seasons. He finished his Los Angeles tenure with the title of assistant head coach/tight ends coach.

Brown’s first play-calling assignment will come Oct. 29th against the Houston Texans, who interviewed him for their head coach opening this offseason. Brown will look to improve the output of the offense after a week of rest with the hope being that the change in play-calling will raise the return on the investment of rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Through five games, Young, this year’s first overall draft pick, has completed 63.2% of his passes for 967 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He has a passing rating of 78.7. Sunday was his first turnover-free game.

This is a developing story and will be updated.