Carolina Panthers GM blunt in his assessment of Sam Darnold and the team’s QB situation

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was clear in his comments at the NFL Combine on Wednesday that Carolina’s pursuit of the right fit at quarterback has not stopped.

When asked did he believed Sam Darnold could be a playoff- or Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, Fitterer said “Darnold needs to take the next step,” and called Carolina’s quarterback situation, “open.”

“We need stability at the quarterback position, whether that is Sam or someone else, someone needs to take hold of that position and hold that,” Fitterer said. “Right now, it’s open.”

The Panthers invested a lot in Darnold last offseason. They traded away their 2022 second- and fourth-round picks and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Jets for the quarterback from USC. Then they picked up the fifth-year option on his contract before last year’s draft, guaranteeing him another season and an $18.9 million salary for 2022 as a vote of confidence.

But since then, he’s struggled. He threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and had a 71.9 passer rating last season. That was the lowest of his three-year career.

The Panthers finished 2021 5-12, their second consecutive five-win season.

As of Thursday, the Panthers have only Darnold and backup P.J. Walker under contract for 2022. And neither has shown that they can be a long-term answer.

Quarterback Cam Newton, who the Panthers signed midway through the season, is slated to become a free agent. Newton ran well, but his arm was clearly not the same. He eventually lost the starting job to Darnold.

Fitterer said he is “open” to bringing Newton back, but the two sides would likely have a discussion first.

The role he’d play in this offense would play a factor.

Fitterer said the Panthers plan to pursue all options as it pertains to finding a quarterback, whether that is via free agency, a trade or the draft. A number of quarterbacks could be available via a trade, including Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or Jimmy Garappolo.

When asked about Watson, who the Panthers have long been linked to, Fitterer declined to comment specifically on the Texans’ quarterback, adding that they would monitor any player’s status.

The Panthers arrived at the combine Monday and began interviewing prospects Tuesday night. That will continue Wednesday night.

Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corrall and Sam Howell all confirmed Wednesday morning that they had briefly met with the Panthers’ coaching staff in pre-draft meetings.

But given the options in the draft and what the Panthers can choose from, it seems likely that the Panthers will address offensive line with the sixth pick. Many draft experts say picking one of these quarterbacks at No. 6 would be a reach.

“We went into this offseason with an emphasis on the offensive line,” Fitterer said. “We see a lot of different options through free agency and through the draft, how we can address the offensive line, as well as quarterback. The biggest thing we want to do is have options at Pick 6. Do we move back? Do we stay there and pick a franchise-type player? Is it the quarterback? Is it the offensive lineman?

“That’ll come into focus. We feel like there will be a really good player there.”