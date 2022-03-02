Carolina Panthers GM blunt in his assessment of Sam Darnold and the team’s QB situation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan M. Alexander
·3 min read
Michael Conroy/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Panthers
    Carolina Panthers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Sam Darnold
    Sam Darnold
    American football quarterback
  • Scott Fitterer
    American football executive

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer was clear in his comments at the NFL Combine on Wednesday that Carolina’s pursuit of the right fit at quarterback has not stopped.

When asked did he believed Sam Darnold could be a playoff- or Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, Fitterer said “Darnold needs to take the next step,” and called Carolina’s quarterback situation, “open.”

“We need stability at the quarterback position, whether that is Sam or someone else, someone needs to take hold of that position and hold that,” Fitterer said. “Right now, it’s open.”

The Panthers invested a lot in Darnold last offseason. They traded away their 2022 second- and fourth-round picks and a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Jets for the quarterback from USC. Then they picked up the fifth-year option on his contract before last year’s draft, guaranteeing him another season and an $18.9 million salary for 2022 as a vote of confidence.

But since then, he’s struggled. He threw for 2,527 yards, nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and had a 71.9 passer rating last season. That was the lowest of his three-year career.

The Panthers finished 2021 5-12, their second consecutive five-win season.

As of Thursday, the Panthers have only Darnold and backup P.J. Walker under contract for 2022. And neither has shown that they can be a long-term answer.

Quarterback Cam Newton, who the Panthers signed midway through the season, is slated to become a free agent. Newton ran well, but his arm was clearly not the same. He eventually lost the starting job to Darnold.

Fitterer said he is “open” to bringing Newton back, but the two sides would likely have a discussion first.

The role he’d play in this offense would play a factor.

Fitterer said the Panthers plan to pursue all options as it pertains to finding a quarterback, whether that is via free agency, a trade or the draft. A number of quarterbacks could be available via a trade, including Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr or Jimmy Garappolo.

When asked about Watson, who the Panthers have long been linked to, Fitterer declined to comment specifically on the Texans’ quarterback, adding that they would monitor any player’s status.

The Panthers arrived at the combine Monday and began interviewing prospects Tuesday night. That will continue Wednesday night.

Quarterbacks Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corrall and Sam Howell all confirmed Wednesday morning that they had briefly met with the Panthers’ coaching staff in pre-draft meetings.

But given the options in the draft and what the Panthers can choose from, it seems likely that the Panthers will address offensive line with the sixth pick. Many draft experts say picking one of these quarterbacks at No. 6 would be a reach.

“We went into this offseason with an emphasis on the offensive line,” Fitterer said. “We see a lot of different options through free agency and through the draft, how we can address the offensive line, as well as quarterback. The biggest thing we want to do is have options at Pick 6. Do we move back? Do we stay there and pick a franchise-type player? Is it the quarterback? Is it the offensive lineman?

“That’ll come into focus. We feel like there will be a really good player there.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.