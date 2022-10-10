Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule after two-plus seasons, install Steve Wilks as interim head coach

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The first coaching change of the 2022 NFL season has arrived.

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday they have parted ways with Matt Rhule after two-plus seasons and have named defensive pass game coordinator/secondary Steve Wilks as the interim head coach.

The Panthers fell to 1-4 Sunday after their 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Rhule, 47, whose teams were marked by ineffective play at quarterback and a lack of explosive offense, leaves Carolina with an 11-27 record. He becomes the first coach in Panthers franchise history to serve fewer than three seasons.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

WINNERS, LOSERS: Cowboys, Eagles set up huge NFC East showdown next week

LESSON LEARNED: Matt Rhule's firing should mark the end of NFL teams looking to college for coaches

A GOOD FIT: Nebraska should move fast to avoid missing chance to hire Matt Rhule

"I hope you guys understand, I'm here to talk about the game," Rhule said Sunday after the loss against San Francisco when asked about his future with the organization. "I've always been very forthright with you guys. I have nothing to say about that now. Really just here to just talk about the game today. I would never want to make this about me."

The Panthers had cycled through several quarterbacks during Rhule's tenure. He started with moderate success with Teddy Bridgewater under center, along with Joe Brady as offensive coordinator. Then, Carolina traded Bridgewater in April 2021 and installed Sam Darnold at quarterback for that season before turning to veteran Cam Newton when Darnold suffered a shoulder injury. Initially, Newton played well but struggled to find consistent production.

Amid Carolina's inefficiency, Rhule opted to fire Brady in December 2021 with five games left in that season.

At the start of the 2022 season, Carolina traded for former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who eventually beat out Darnold in training camp in August to win the quarterback competition.

Through five games this season, Mayfield has completed passes at a career-low 54.9% for 962 yards with four touchdowns versus four interceptions.

In 2022, the Panthers are near the bottom in most major offensive categories, ranking last in total yardage (271.4 yards per game), first downs (14.2 per game), third-down conversion rate (24.19%) and time of possession (25:23). Carolina is also tied for 24th in scoring with 18.6 points per game and ranks 28th in passing yards per game (181.6) and 27th in red zone conversion rate (41.67%).

Perhaps no indicator shows the effect of Rhule's offensive struggles on the team than this: the Panthers went 1-27 in games in which the opposing team scored 17 points or more, including 25 consecutive losses.

Wilks, 53, served one season as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018. He went 3-13 and was abruptly fired at the end of the season. Following that, he went on to become the defensive coordinator of the Browns in 2019 and of the Missouri Tigers in 2020 before rejoining the staff of the Panthers. He had previously spent the 2012-17 seasons in Carolina in a variety of defensive roles.

Carolina had hired Rhule in January 2020 after he had spent seven seasons as a head coach in the college ranks. Rhule helped turn around Temple, going 2-12 in his first season with the Owls in 2013, before he ended his tenure there with a pair of 10-win seasons. He was then hired as Baylor's head coach in December 2016, where he eventually led the Bears to an 11-win campaign in 2019, including a berth in the Sugar Bowl.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carolina Panthers fire Matt Rhule, name Steve Wilks interim coach

Latest Stories

  • Jets run past Dolphins 40-17, snap 12-game skid vs. AFC East

    The New York Jets got a big play on defense and then kept running on offense. New York got a safety on Miami's first offensive play when Teddy Bridgewater was forced out of the game, and the Jets ran past the Dolphins 40-17 on Sunday. Michael Carter had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs after big catch-and-run plays by Breece Hall, helping New York stop a 12-game skid against division opponents.

  • Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule on Monday, ending the former Baylor coach's tenure five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first NFL coach to be fired this season, went 11-27 with Carolina and leaves with roughly $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The Panthers fell to 1-4 with Sunday's 37-15 home loss to San Francisco as 49ers fans made Bank of America Stadium their East Coast home.

  • Still perfect: Eagles are 5-0 after Cardinals miss a late field goal

    The Eagles are off to a great start this season.

  • Houston Texans offering discount to exchange jerseys of some former players, like Deshaun Watson's

    Texans are inviting fans to come to team's pro shop by offering discount on new jerseys by turning in those of ex-players like, say, Deshaun Watson.

  • Kyler Murray's early slide, ill-advised spike doom Cardinals to game-losing missed FG

    What was Kyler Murray thinking?

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Blue Jays' George Springer leaves Game 2 vs. Mariners after scary collision

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer left Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series with an injury after a scary collision with shortstop Bo Bichette.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Hockey N.S. cuts off funding to Hockey Canada amid scandal

    Hockey Nova Scotia says it is suspending the transfer of players fees to the national ice hockey body amid allegations the fees were used to pay for sexual abuse settlements. A statement released after an emergency meeting of the Hockey Nova Scotia board of directors Thursday, reads that the provincial organization "has lost confidence in Hockey Canada's senior leadership," and that change is needed at the highest level of the governing body. "Therefore, Hockey Nova Scotia is formally suspending

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Sliders dismayed over Calgary track reno money funnelled to public day lodge

    CALGARY — Provincial government money set aside to renovate the sliding track at Calgary's Canada Olympic Park has been redirected into the park's commercial side to a public day lodge. The sliding track that's been the home of national luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes since the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary was closed in 2019 awaiting a $25-million renovation. The provincial government committed $10 million and the federal government another $7 million to the renovation costs. WinSport, wh