Carolina Panthers fall to 0-4, disintegrating in second half against Minnesota Vikings

Ugh. Again.

The Carolina Panthers came from ahead to lose once more Sunday, blowing an early 10-0 lead against the Minnesota Vikings and absorbing a 21-13 loss. Only two teams are still winless in the 2023 regular season — the Chicago Bears and the Panthers, who are now both 0-4.

The Panthers led 13-7 at halftime at Bank of America Stadium, but the game turned in the third quarter when rookie quarterback Bryce Young fumbled while being sacked in Minnesota territory and seemingly headed for more points. Instead, Minnesota’s D.J. Wonnum picked the ball up and rambled 51 yards the other way for a touchdown, and suddenly, the Vikings led, 14-13. They would never trail again, although Carolina made it interesting with a late drive.

The Panthers had a first down at the Minnesota 9 at the two-minute warning, needing a touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game. There was hope then, but it was quickly extinguished.

After the first-and-goal came a Young tipped pass, a sack by Minnesota safety Harrison Smith, an incompletion and, on fourth-and-goal from the 18, yet another sack by Smith, who also had the sack on Wonnum’s third-quarter TD and who the Panthers decided not to block all day when he blitzed.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young walks off the filed after being sacked during fourth quarter action against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 21-13.

“It starts with myself,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said afterward of the team’s awful start to 2023. “We’re 0-4. I’m the head coach, that’s my responsibility.”

I could say that the Panthers disappointed a stadium full of home fans, but that wouldn’t be true. While the stadium was mostly full, at least half of the seats were taken up by very loud fans dressed in purple — Minnesota fans, happy to see their team win in Charlotte.

Many of those Minnesota fans wore No. 18 jerseys in homage to receiver Justin Jefferson, who may be the best wideout in the NFL. Jefferson certainly looked the part Sunday, scoring twice, on 4- and 30-yard throws from Kirk Cousins.

Cousins made some big mistakes, too, and showed why Minnesota (1-3) hadn’t won a game until Sunday. His most notable was on Minnesota’s first drive, when Cousins threw a ball late to the sideline just short of the end zone and Carolina safety Sam Franklin stepped in front of it.

Story continues

Franklin then took off like he was Usain Bolt, sprinting 99 yards to the other end zone for the longest defensive touchdown in Carolina history.

Panthers safety Sam Franklin, Jr., second from left, celebrates in the end zone after a 99-yard pick-six interception on the game’s first possession against Minnesota at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023 in Charlotte, NC.

Eddy Pineiro would add two field goals — one a 56-yarder at the second-half horn that erased some poor clock management by Reich and his staff, when they should have used a timeout but didn’t — and Carolina led 13-7 at halftime.

But once again, the Panthers fell apart in the second half, getting outscored 14-0.

Young again looked like a rookie, taking too many sacks and throwing too many balls without the pinpoint accuracy he’s known for having. Young came out after one unsuccessful series pointing to himself and banging his hand on the bench, which qualifies as a temper tantrum for the mild-mannered No. 1 pick.

It didn’t help much, though. Young was sacked five times for 55 yards in losses. Carolina’s game plan of short, safe passes meant that Young completed 25 of 32 throws for a respectable 204 yards, but there were no passes of 25 yards or more and no TD drives. Carolina’s conservative play-calling drew boos on several occasions; Young threw deep only once, drawing a defensive holding penalty.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defense during fourth quarter action at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 1, 2023. The Vikings defeated the Panthers 21-13.

As for Carolina’s defense, even down multiple starters, it played plenty well enough to win. The defense was responsible for 10 of Carolina’s 13 points, either directly or indirectly, and held a high-powered Minnesota offense to 14 (the other seven being scored on the fumble return).

To allow 14 points, give up only 1-of-8 on third-down conversions and score on a pick-six interception is a winning performance for most NFL teams.

But not for the Panthers, whose offensive torpor has continued for all three of the games Young has started — though not for the one veteran backup Andy Dalton started in his place, where Carolina had a season-high 27 points.

In Young’s three games as Carolina’s starter, the Panthers have scored 10, 17 and 13 points.

Reich said he thought the Panthers were close to winning.

“We’ve been in every one of these games in the fourth quarter,” Reich said. “We’ve had an opportunity to win every one. So I really don’t think we’re that far away.”