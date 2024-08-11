Carolina Panthers effectively end training camp kicking competition after just one preseason game

The Carolina Panthers’ kicking competition, at least for now, is over.

After spending three weeks evaluating kickers Eddy Piñeiro and Harrison Mevis in training camp, the team has made its choice following the first week of the preseason.

Carolina waived Mevis following Sunday’s workout to make room for rookie offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

Mevis, an undrafted rookie out of Missouri, had a strong spring, while Piñeiro skipped the voluntary portion of the offseason program. However, Piñeiro showed off why he is one of the most accurate kickers in the league during the summer, as he one-upped Mevis in field-goal drills during the first dozen practices of camp.

The Panthers would save $1.85 million by cutting Piñeiro in favor of another kicker. However, the veteran has made 90.6% of his field goals over the past two seasons with Carolina. He is also set to make just $2 million in base salary this year, which is a relative bargain for his production in recent years.

Mevis will be subject to waivers. The Panthers could potentially bring him back or sign another kicker to push Piñeiro throughout the rest of the summer. Mevis could also be looked as outside insurance in case Piñeiro struggles with an injury, as he has the past two summers.

Mevis made his lone field goal attempt of the preseason, a 41-yarder, on Thursday in the loss to the Patriots. He made 3 of his 5 attempts Sunday in practice, with one attempt hitting the crossbar for a miss.

Earlier in the day, the Panthers signed guard Jack Anderson, wide receiver Tayvion Robinson and defensive tackle Walter Palmore. They cut rookies Jaden Shirden, a running back, and Willie Drew, a cornerback, to make room for the new additions. Wide receiver Deven Thompkins was also waived with an injury designation after sustaining a hamstring injury earlier in the week.

The Panthers’ roster is at the 90-man limit.