Carolina Panthers draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Carolina Panthers:

Round 1 (No. 1 overall, from Bears) — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama: As expected, the Panthers get their new point guard in Young, who has a basketball background and distributes the football in a similar manner. He becomes the new face of a franchise that's been trying to fill (former point forward) Cam Newton's shoes for years. Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, isn't the perfect prospect, his 5-10, 204-pound frame providing valid reason for concerns about his durability. Yet his experience in a pro-style offense and quick cycle time through his progressions are among the traits that distinguish him, perhaps akin to a minus-sized Joe Burrow. Draft tracker

Round 2 (39) — Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss: Not a ton of production at Ole Miss, his biggest numbers (by far) coming last year with 51 grabs for 861 yards and five TDs. But new QB Bryce Young will appreciate his new teammate's size (6-2, 220) as part of a receiving corps that needs fresh bodies amid D.J. Moore's departure. Draft tracker

Round 3 (80, from Steelers) — DJ Johnson, DE/LB, Oregon: A converted tight end who's big (6-4, 260) had six sacks in 2022. Draft tracker

Round 4 (114) — Chandler Zavala, G, North Carolina State Draft tracker

Round 5 (145)

Carolina Panthers' last five top draft picks:

2022 (No. 6 overall): Ikem "Ickey" Ekwonu, OT, North Carolina State

2021 (No. 8 overall): Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

2020 (No. 7 overall): Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

2019 (No. 16 overall): Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

2018 (No. 24 overall): D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Carolina Panthers picks in 2023 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections