Carolina Panthers cuts deadline live tracker: 26 roster moves needed for 53-man limit

The Panthers will put together their initial 53-man roster by the end of the day.

After a long evaluation process, the Panthers need to meet the NFL’s mandated roster limit by 4 p.m. The team started the process on Saturday by cutting 11 players, shrinking the depth chart to 79.

With just a few hours left until the cutdown deadline, Carolina needs to make over two dozen moves to satisfy the league’s rules. With rapid movement heading to the transaction wire, The Observer has set up this live deadline tracker to collect all of the news from the busy day ahead.

Here are the latest updates on the Panthers’ roster movement:

Several former Panthers players get waived

For the nostalgic crowd, former Panthers players on other teams might be of interest. That group of players took a few hits in the days leading up to the cutdown deadline.

Three mainstays of the Matt Rhule era were cut at the start of the week. Tight end Cole Thompson, a longtime practice-squad player, was cut by the Minnesota Vikings on Monday. Former backup quarterback PJ Walker and nose tackle Bravvion Roy, who was waived by Carolina in July, were both cut as part of the Chicago Bears’ roster reductions. Walker will become a free agent on Tuesday, while Roy will be subject to waivers through Wednesday.

Panthers dropped 11 players on Saturday

The Panthers didn’t waste a lot of time with their initial wave of roster cuts. Less than 24 hours after the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, Carolina cut 11 players to drop their roster number to 79.

The following players were part of the early roster exodus:

- QB Jake Luton

- LB Bumper Pool

- RB Camerun Peoples

- OT Larnel Coleman

- WR C.J. Saunders

- DT Antwuan Jackson

- WR Gary Jennings

- K Matthew Wright

- CB Rejzohn Wright

- S Collin Duncan

- S Josh Thomas

