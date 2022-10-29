Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 8 matchup

Two teams virtually counted out of the playoff race, the Carolina Panthers (2-5) and Atlanta Falcons (3-4), are both firmly entrenched in the NFC South race and now face a pivotal Week 8 matchup.

Can P.J. Walker and the Panthers pull off another win behind interim head coach Steve Wilks, or will Marcus Mariota and the Falcons prove too much to handle? Which team is better positioned to take the fight to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the division race? The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Panthers vs. Falcons Week 8 game:

Panthers at Falcons odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Falcons (-4.5)

Moneyline: Falcons (-210); Panthers (+175)

Over/under: 41.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Falcons 27, Panthers 21

Credit Carolina for gutting out a season full of transition to rally around interim coach Steve Wilks and upset the Buccaneers. Still, I’m going to have to see more from the Panthers (and with more consistency) before I back them. The Falcons fell into an early hole against the Bengals and were playing catchup. At home, I think Atlanta has the offensive edge to cover the spread.

Safid Deen: Falcons 24, Panthers 21

The Panthers might have found some mojo after beating Tom Brady and Bucs last week. They’ll bring the fight to the Falcons this week. But Atlanta will be up for the challenge in a close one.

Lance Pugmire: Falcons 20, Panthers 13

The focus here is on the under-41.5, but considering the ineptitude of the Buccaneers, the division ramifications must also be considered.

Jarrett Bell: Falcons 27, Panthers 20

Nate Davis: Falcons 27, Panthers 17

Tyler Dragon: Falcons 20, Panthers 17

