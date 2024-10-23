Carolina Hurricanes storm back, beat Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored the overtime winner and added an assist as the Carolina Hurricanes mounted a third-period comeback to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Aho blasted a one-timer past Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner with just 6.1 seconds remaining in the overtime session.

Martin Necas had a goal and two assists, while Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the fourth consecutive game and added an assist for the Hurricanes, who have won three of their last four.

Connor McDavid had both goals for the Oilers, who have lost two straight.

Both goaltenders had strong showings, making several highlight reel stops.

Frederik Andersen had 33 saves in the Carolina net and Skinner made 30 stops for Edmonton.

Takeaways

Hurricanes: In addition to his four-game scoring streak, Gostisbehere now has three power-play goals this season — one better than the two he had in 81 games last season.

Oilers: McDavid extended his point streak to six games. The Oilers are now 48-5-3 all-time when McDavid has a multi-goal game.

Key moment

Skinner made an unbelievable leg save on Necas on a Carolina power play to start the third period. But the Oilers failed to clear and Gostisbehere unleashed a bomb to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games.

Key stat

The Oilers came into the game tied for last in goals per game, scoring only 12 through the first six outings. They had the worst penalty kill in the NHL at 55%, allowing nine goals on 11 opportunities. And their power play was fourth-worst in the league at 6.7%, with one goal in 15 chances. The Oilers got one power-play goal against Carolina on four opportunities.

Up next

The Hurricanes visit the Flames on Thursday. The Oilers host the Penguins on Friday.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL

The Associated Press