Carolina Hurricanes set to play the Bruins on Saturday

Boston Bruins (44-14-12, first in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Saturday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes play the Boston Bruins. The teams meet Saturday for the fourth time this season.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in conference play. Carolina is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

The Bruins are 26-9-9 in conference matchups. Boston averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 66 points, scoring 38 goals and adding 28 assists. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 95 points, scoring 48 goals and collecting 47 assists. Marchand has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.4 goals, 5.0 assists, 5.4 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.0 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

Bruins: Averaging 2.0 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Bruins: David Pastrnak: out (unfit to participate).

