Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho stars in hilarious holiday video

The Carolina Hurricanes have Sebastian Aho to make sure everyone is on "the nice list". (Twitter/@Canes)

Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho usually makes mind-bending plays on the ice, but during his free time he is making a list.

In the team’s latest social video, Aho is dressed to the nines in an elf outfit and making his trip around PNC Arena, finding out who’s naughty or nice.

Sebastian On The Shelf (2019) pic.twitter.com/03YZNQ46Qb — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) December 22, 2019

Inspired by “The Elf on a Shelf” traditional story — where an elf scout is sent from the North Pole to encourage children to behave themselves — the 22-year-old is determining the holiday fate of various Hurricanes personnel around the arena. Including Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell, not everyone is performing to their highest moral standard around the holidays.

Through 33 games this season, Aho has 21 goals, 34 points and a list.

