Carolina Hurricanes prospect camp roster, which includes bother of defenseman, is set

The Carolina Hurricanes’ 2022 Prospects Development Camp roster is set. Jeremiah Slavin, a 17-year-old defenseman and the brother of Canes defenseman Jaccob Slavin, is among the 21 players who will participate in the camp, which begins Sunday at Invisalign Arena and runs through July 14.

Jeremiah Slavin recently played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Muskegon Lumberjacks. In 42 games with the Lumberjacks, he totaled four penalty minutes.

The Canes also invited Raleigh native Devin Phillips to camp. The 20-year-old forward, who is committed to play at College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, played 45 games in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) where he scored 91 points.

The Canes’ camp roster features three of Carolina’s 2022 draft picks in forward Cruz Lucius, defenseman Simon Forsmark and goaltender Jakub Vondras.

During the five-day camp, players will go through a mix of on-ice training and skills sessions, culminating in a 3-on-3 session on the last day. The on-ice sessions will be open to the public.