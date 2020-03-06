Hurricanes prospect Jeremy Helvig detained on suspicion of battery

Carolina Hurricanes prospect Jeremy Helvig was detained on suspicion of battery. (Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Carolina Hurricanes goaltending prospect Jeremy Helvig was detained by police in Orlando on Thursday morning on suspicion of battery.

The public record specifies dating violence in relation to the battery.

Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell released the following statement Thursday afternoon.

Statement from Hurricanes Team President & GM Don Waddell on prospect Jeremy Helvig pic.twitter.com/ov9Wv5P0oD — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) March 5, 2020

The 22-year-old goaltender was recently reassigned to the Hurricanes’ ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Greenville visited the Orlando Solar Bears on Wednesday night, where Helvig started and earned the win.

The 2016 fifth-round pick played 72 career games in the ECHL and made two appearances with the Charlotte Checkers, Carolina’s AHL affiliate.

