A piece of Carolina Hurricanes history is for sale on Craigslist

The artistic work of the in-game organist at a hockey arena is a subtle but beautiful addition to the wonder that comes with attending a game.

Once a tradition at every barn in the NHL, times have changed and many organizations have moved on to playing the same mix of stadium hits straight out of Jock Jams and whatever the pop hits of the moment may be.

The Carolina Hurricanes are one such organization to have made the switch to canned tunes in favour of live entertainment, and now you have the opportunity to be the next to own the very organ that’s entertained their fans since the franchise’s inception in 1997.

The Hurricanes organ is listed on Craigslist in Raleigh, available to be yours for just under $8,000 USD.

The instrument — listed as a 1997 Rodgers Model 360 Organ — is said to originally be worth $43,000.

It’s a good deal but, as with all Craigslist ads, there is always cause for caution. The organ “works” and “plays as is”, which is always a code that needs deciphering when considering a transaction with a stranger over the Internet.

Naturally, it’s pick up only. So if you’re planning on buying this $8,000 organ, bring a truck capable of carrying it.

