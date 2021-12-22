Carolina Hurricanes goalie enters COVID-19 protocol

Add goaltender Frederik Andersen to the Carolina Hurricanes players on the COVID-19 protocol list.

The Canes said Wednesday that Andersen, whose 16 wins this season rank second in the NHL, had entered the protocol and would go into quarantine.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Tuesday that nearly every day in the NHL had become a “hold-your-breath” kind of situation as the players go through daily COVID testing and await results. “It’s everywhere,” he said.

With Andersen entering quarantine, he will not be available for the Canes’ two home games next week after the Christmas and holiday break -- against Florida and Montreal.

The Canes will have several players set to return from COVID protocol after the break: Forwards Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jordan Staal, Andrei Svechnikov, Steven Lorentz and defenseman Ian Cole. Defenseman Brendan Smith entered the protocol Monday, now followed by Andersen.

Canes goalie coach Paul Schonfelder also is in quarantine after a positive COVID-19 test.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) watches the puck behind the net during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

Andersen has played 21 games in his first season with the Canes and was named the third star of the month for October after posting a 7-0-0 record. His 1.93 goals-against average is tied for the best in the league with Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry for goalies who have played more than 10 games.

Andersen, 32, has a 16-5-0 record and .930 save percentage, with one shutout. He also has three assists, tops among all goaltenders.

Andersen, in a media interview Monday, was asked about the COVID situation. He said he had been focusing on his job and helping the team win and would not “waste energy and focus on all those uncontrollable circumstances that seem to pop us around us.”