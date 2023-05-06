Carolina Hurricanes’ forward Teuvo Teravainen back on the ice. When might he return?

Teuvo Teravainen was on the ice Saturday and skating with the Carolina Hurricanes’ “Black Aces” and roster reserves at the team’s practice facility.

The winger sustained a broken left hand April 19 after being slashed in Game 2 of the Canes’ first-round series with the New York Islanders. He underwent surgery a few days later and was said to be sidelined indefinitely.

Canes president and general manager Don Waddell said Friday that Tervavainen remains on a four-to-eight week recovery timetable. Tervavainen has undergone weekly X-rays to check the healing of the broken bone.

Brind’Amour, asked Thursday about Tervavainen’s progress, said he had been able to get in some off-ice workouts. Brind’Amour said he was not sure when Tervavainen might be available in the playoffs.

“I hope he’s available. If we see him, then things have gone really well for us,” Brind’Amour said.