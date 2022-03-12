Carolina Hurricanes fight past Philadelphia Flyers in Metro Division matchup

For the first two periods Saturday, the game was more of a grind, lacking a good pace. Then, the Carolina Hurricanes turned it up.

The Canes took a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena as Jordan Martinook scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Sebastian Aho sealed it with an empty-netter, making a winner of goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Martinook redirected a Vincent Trocheck shot with 3:50 left in regulation to lift the Canes in front 2-1. After the Flyers pulled goalie Martin Jones for an extra attacker, Aho scored with 21 seconds remaining.

Andersen was back in net after missing two games with an upper-body injury that he feared might be concussion related. Although not as sharp as he has been much of the season, he finished with 28 saves.

The Canes (41-12-5) were coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, shutting out the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 Thursday as Antti Raanta had 36 saves. The Flyers (18-30-10) were last in the Metropolitan Division and much of the speculation of late in Philadelphia has been about which players might leave at the trade deadline.

Few teams have been better at home than the Canes. They’re 12-0-1 in their past 13 home games, the longest active home streak in the NHL. The Flyers, in turn, were 7-14-5 on the road this season before Saturday.

But it was a 1-1 game heading into the third period as Steven Lorentz’s goal for the Canes in the second was offset by Derick Brassard’s for the Flyers.

After a scoreless first period devoid of many highlights, the Canes broke through first on the Lorentz goal, his seventh of the season.

Derek Stepan, playing his 800th career game, carried the puck behind the net, then passed back to Lorentz near the far post. Lorentz squeezed a shot past Jones, giving Stepan his 500th career point.

The Flyers, with a stronger forecheck, got the puck past Andersen and into the net twice in the second period — and one goal counted.

The first was quickly ruled a no-goal as Brassard crashed into Andersen as he powered the puck to the net, Cam Atkinson following up for an apparent score. But the refs ruled it goaltender interference.

Moments later, Brassard scored. Atkinson chipped the puck from the point toward Andersen, only to have it bounce off Andersen and into the slot. Brassard was there for the open shot and scored his sixth of the season.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour tweaked his lines Saturday, breaking up Aho’s top line and moving Andrei Svechnikov to Trocheck’s line. Martin Necas was bumped to Aho’s line as Brind’Amour continues to try and get the winger untracked offensively.