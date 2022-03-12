Carolina Hurricanes fight past Philadelphia Flyers in Metro Division matchup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chip Alexander
·2 min read
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carolina Hurricanes
    Carolina Hurricanes
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    Philadelphia Flyers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

For the first two periods Saturday, the game was more of a grind, lacking a good pace. Then, the Carolina Hurricanes turned it up.

The Canes took a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at PNC Arena as Jordan Martinook scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and Sebastian Aho sealed it with an empty-netter, making a winner of goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Martinook redirected a Vincent Trocheck shot with 3:50 left in regulation to lift the Canes in front 2-1. After the Flyers pulled goalie Martin Jones for an extra attacker, Aho scored with 21 seconds remaining.

Andersen was back in net after missing two games with an upper-body injury that he feared might be concussion related. Although not as sharp as he has been much of the season, he finished with 28 saves.

The Canes (41-12-5) were coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season, shutting out the Colorado Avalanche 2-0 Thursday as Antti Raanta had 36 saves. The Flyers (18-30-10) were last in the Metropolitan Division and much of the speculation of late in Philadelphia has been about which players might leave at the trade deadline.

Few teams have been better at home than the Canes. They’re 12-0-1 in their past 13 home games, the longest active home streak in the NHL. The Flyers, in turn, were 7-14-5 on the road this season before Saturday.

But it was a 1-1 game heading into the third period as Steven Lorentz’s goal for the Canes in the second was offset by Derick Brassard’s for the Flyers.

After a scoreless first period devoid of many highlights, the Canes broke through first on the Lorentz goal, his seventh of the season.

Derek Stepan, playing his 800th career game, carried the puck behind the net, then passed back to Lorentz near the far post. Lorentz squeezed a shot past Jones, giving Stepan his 500th career point.

The Flyers, with a stronger forecheck, got the puck past Andersen and into the net twice in the second period — and one goal counted.

The first was quickly ruled a no-goal as Brassard crashed into Andersen as he powered the puck to the net, Cam Atkinson following up for an apparent score. But the refs ruled it goaltender interference.

Moments later, Brassard scored. Atkinson chipped the puck from the point toward Andersen, only to have it bounce off Andersen and into the slot. Brassard was there for the open shot and scored his sixth of the season.

Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour tweaked his lines Saturday, breaking up Aho’s top line and moving Andrei Svechnikov to Trocheck’s line. Martin Necas was bumped to Aho’s line as Brind’Amour continues to try and get the winger untracked offensively.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia to lose 'most favored nation' trade status

    STORY: As fighting rages in Ukraine, western countries look set to ramp up action against Russia’s economy. The U.S. and EU, together with G7 countries, plan to strip Russia of its “most favored nation” status. That's according to multiple Reuters sources. The EU said last week that it was looking at what it could do within the context of the World Trade Organization. Though it sounds technical, stripping Russia of the status would open the way to stiff new tariffs and quotas on its exports. In 2020, the EU imported over $105 billion of goods from the country. That was mostly oil and gas, but also included large quantities of farm produce, raw materials, chemicals, iron and steel. In the U.S., removing Russia’s “Permanent Normal Trade Relations” status would require an act of Congress. However, officials say lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have already indicated their support for such a move. WTO rules normally require all countries to be treated equally. But it looks like Russia is about to lose that privilege.

  • Letters to Sports: Clayton Kershaw is back, and so is baseball

    The Dodgers re-signing Clayton Kershaw, leave given to Trevor Bauer and the ending of the MLB lockout are hot topics for L.A. Times readers this week.

  • Half-century holdout over, DH comes to National League

    It was an impressive holdout for the National League, which made it nearly 50 years staving off a full-time designated hitter rule that the American League implemented before the 1973 season. Among the most noticeable switches in MLB for the 2022 season will be that all 30 teams will use the designated hitter, eliminating pitchers hitting and changing one of the long-standing different quirks between the two leagues. No more Madison Bumgarner taking meaty cuts, no more Max Scherzer trying to end last year's 0-for-62 slump.

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.