Here's the story behind the Carolina Hurricanes fan who stole an entire ice cream cone at a game: 'It was all in good humor'

As the Carolina Hurricanes executed an impressive 8-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Monday, one fan in particular embodied a power move and a mood at the same time.

During a FOX Sports broadcast, a fan noticed that something. . . strange was going on in the background.

As the anchors discussed the game, the camera zooms back to reveal a Hurricanes fan, Joe Campen, looking at his friend's phone, holding an ice cream cone. One second later, it was gone.

"Honestly, I don't even know what I was thinking, I turned the opposite way of where my ice cream was," Campen told Sporting News. "I was just confused and when I saw Weston [Davis] with it, I found it hilarious."

Davis, Campen's friend since middle school, had come up from behind, sliding the ice cream out of his hand in what is in the conversation for the heist of the year. Then, he took a bite before sneaking off in the stealthiest way possible.

And to be honest, the cone did look good — it's vanilla, so of course it was — so the motive was surely clear. And to speak the truth, the thought of taking someone's ice cream has crossed our minds more than once. . . right?

Here's how it all went down:

After the fact, Davis ended up buying Campen a new ice cream cone, and the next time Campen's at PNC Arena, the Canes will buy him one, too.

Next game you’re at, ice cream cone is on us. — Mike Forman (@MForman5) November 12, 2019

In the end, it was all shenanigans between the two and made for a story that went viral.

"I saw after he walked away with it, but I was still confused at first," Campen said. "It was all in good humor, though."