Carolina Hurricanes could be changing up their primary colors at home

Chip Alexander
·2 min read
Karl B DeBlaker/AP
The Carolina Hurricanes could be changing up their primary colors at home in the coming season.

The Canes’ primary home uniforms have been red with the oval Hurricanes logo since the franchise relocated in 1997 from Connecticut. But the Canes could be making their black alternate uniforms their primary home sweaters in 2022-23, according to a report.

SportsLogos.Net reported Tuesday that the black uniforms, with red stripes, would become the home primary. The jerseys, with two hurricane warning flags attached to a hockey stick on the front, have been used as the team’s alternates at home.

Don Waddell, the Canes’ president and general manager, did not confirm the SportsLogos.Net report when contacted Tuesday. Waddell said the team would announce their plans as soon as the NHL signs off on them.

It would not be a radical move. The Canes have used the black alternates for home games during the Stanley Cup playoffs and wore them in their last game this past season at PNC Arena — a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game 7 of their second-round series.

The Canes are expected to have a small patch on the jerseys commemorating their 25th year in North Carolina.

The Canes have tinkered with their uniforms through the year and had various alternate looks. Their white road jerseys now have “C-A-N-E-S” spelled diagonally on the front.

Carolina first used a single storm-warning flag as an alternate logo on the uniform sleeves from 1999 to 2007. That has changed to the two warning flags in 2018, and the gap between the flags now form an outline of the state.

The Canes first brought in the black alternate uniforms for home games during the 2008-09 season. A certain mystique grew about the alternates, which many fans began to believe were the Canes’ “lucky” unis.

Canes fans also will remember the team wore the red jerseys at home when they won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

