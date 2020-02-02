Hurricanes celebrate win with Super Bowl Storm Surge

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled out all the stops. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are known for two things: winning hockey games and celebrating them with a signature Storm Surge.

After they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 in a shootout, they were able to bring their fans at PNC Arena to their feet and join in on a timely celebration. It wasn’t just any Sunday that the Hurricanes won their 30th game of the season, but Super Bowl Sunday.

the Canes just did a #SuperBowl surge and if you don't like this team, you don't like good things. pic.twitter.com/ckcr5XHAvb — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) February 2, 2020

Lined up in a scrimmage, forward Erik Haula tossed a perfect pass to defenceman Jaccob Slavin, who was able to score across the opposite blue line.

A native of Erie, CO, Slavin will presumingly not have a dog in the upcoming fight between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, but there is no doubt that he is fired up after this big home victory.

The Hurricanes now boast a 30-19-3 record and pushed themselves into the second wild card position with the shootout win. They will have a difficult path ahead of them as they head on their western road trip, playing all four games against teams that are currently in a playoff position.

