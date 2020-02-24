Hurricanes address need for defencemen, acquire Brady Skjei, Sami Vatanen

The Carolina Hurricanes were in desperate need for defencemen due to key injuries to both past Norris Trophy candidate Dougie Hamilton and stable blueliner Brett Pesce.

Just barely in the second wild card position, the Hurricanes addressed those needs to hopefully secure a spot in the postseason at the deadline. Carolina acquired Brady Skjei from the New York Rangers and Sami Vatanen from the New Jersey Devils in separate deals.

The Hurricanes traded a first-round pick in this year’s draft for Skjei — considering that the 25-year-old blueliner is in just his second year of a six-year, $31.5-million deal ($5.25-million AAV), it’s a low cost for a cost-certain defender at his age.

Through 60 games this season, Skjei has scored eight goals and 23 points — all at even-strength — while averaging 20:41 TOI.

Just across the Hudson River, the Devils dealt the right-handed Vatanen to the Hurricanes for a second-round pick and forward prospect Janne Kuokkanen, even further securing their blue line ahead of their playoff push.

Vatanen is a pending unrestricted free agent and could be seen as a temporary fix. If so, a potentially high draft pick and a 21-year-old prospect that currently has 12 goals and 42 points in 52 games for the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers.

It’s somewhat a high cost for a rental, but in the bigger picture, spending two high draft picks and a decent prospect for two decent defencemen (and one that is locked up long-term) is solid business by the desperate Hurricanes at the deadline.

