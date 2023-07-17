Carolina Forest might incorporate. Here’s some new businesses that have opened in the area

Myrtle Beach is the fastest-growing city in America, and nearby areas have grown right along with it.

One of those being Carolina Forest. The area is already bigger than North Myrtle Beach and close in size to Conway, according to the 2020 Census.

Carolina Forest’s rapid expansion in recent years has led some to consider incorporating it as a city. While other locals have expressed concern about the increase in growth and traffic that follows, the area has also seen several new businesses start in recent months. For those who are in Carolina Forest, here are a few stores worth checking out.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

New restaurants announced in June for Carolina Forest

June 2023 saw several local eateries announce new locations in Carolina Forest. Conway-based sandwich restaurant Don’s Deli announced it was potentially adding a new location in Carolina Forest, The Sun News reported.

Don’s is well known for its large deli sandwiches and cakes that customers can buy by the slice. The deli also looks at other Horry County areas like Aynor and Surfside. No specific location has been listed yet. Don’s Deli’s Conway restaurant is located at 1610-B Church Street.

The announcement was quickly followed by the news of a storefront being built next to the Lowes Foods at 215 International Drive. The storefront will have four shops, three of them being restaurants.

Miyabi Jr. Japanese Express will begin operation in the Carolina Forest area hopefully by mid-September, Miyabi’s Director of Operations Bobby Smith said in an interview with The Sun News.

Miyabi Jr. specializes in express, hibachi-style Japanese cuisine and can be ordered for takeout. The eatery also plans to add more Grand Strand locations in the coming years.

The hibachi restaurant will be joined by a breakfast and lunch place named Zeytin and Capriotti’s, a national sub place that specializes in Waygu beef sandwiches. Along with the three restaurants, Earthwise Pet Nutrition Center & Wellness Spa will also open. Earthwise specializes in pet grooming and other aspects of animal care.

In addition to the new restaurants, Carolina Forest might be getting its own brewery. The Sun News reported that South Coast Beer Project is expected to open in the area, although no opening date has been set yet.

The brewery will also serve food and will be located at 5020 Carolina Forest Blvd. The South Coast Beer Project is also owned by the group that operates the Grumpy Monk, Sneaky Beagle and Hop N’ Which.

New businesses already open in Carolina Forest

While June was busy with announcements, other new restaurants have already begun serving food.

Firehouse Subs opened in May 2023. The sub-sandwich-themed chain restaurant is located at 148 Sapwood Road in Marketplace at the Mill and opens daily at 10:30 a.m. and closes at 9 p.m.

The firemen-inspired eatery was followed by another restaurant offering a southern twist on fine dining. O.A.K Prime Kitchen and Bar began serving food in April, with dishes like grilled octopus, smoked oysters, steaks and many more on the menu for patrons to order.

The restaurant is located at 4210 River Oaks Drive #6. O.A.K. Prime Kitchen and Bar is open 5-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed Sunday.

Ice cream is also a staple in Carolina Forest. A recent poll conducted by The Sun News found Bruster’s to be one of the five most popular ice cream spots in the Grand Strand.

Bruster’s is located at 3784 Renee Drive.