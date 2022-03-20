Carolina faces New York on 3-game skid

New York Rangers (39-18-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6, first in the Metropolitan)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -202, Rangers +167; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina will try to end its three-game slide when the Hurricanes take on New York.

The Hurricanes have gone 11-6-1 against division opponents. Carolina leads the Eastern Conference with 5.8 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo averaging 0.7.

The Rangers are 8-5-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan. New York averages 8.7 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 80 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 21, Carolina won 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 61 points, scoring 27 goals and registering 34 assists. Teuvo Teravainen has two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Mika Zibanejad leads the Rangers with a plus-17 in 62 games this season. Chris Kreider has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-3-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (undisclosed), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press