Carolina faces Winnipeg in a non-conference matchup

Winnipeg Jets (37-16-5, second in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (36-18-6, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes take on the Winnipeg Jets in a non-conference matchup.

Carolina is 36-18-6 overall and 19-7-4 in home games. The Hurricanes have a 15-6-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Winnipeg has a 37-16-5 record overall and a 16-9-3 record in road games. The Jets have a 31-3-1 record when scoring at least three goals.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 23 goals and 39 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has scored three goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Joshua Morrissey has seven goals and 39 assists for the Jets. Sean Monahan has scored six goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Antti Raanta: out (lower body), Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting).

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press