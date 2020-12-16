Carole Middleton Shares Glimpse Into Kate Middleton's Childhood Christmas

Carole Middleton with Kate on June 20, 2017.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will have a fun stocking stuffer tradition to enjoy this holiday season.

“I find that the smallest present can be the one that gives the most enjoyment and entertainment to children,” Kate Middleton’s mom, Carole Middleton, wrote in an Instagram post for her Party Pieces company.

The grandmother of the royal trio also shed some light on the festive toys enjoyed by her own children: Kate, sister Pippa Middleton – who is expecting her second child – and their younger brother, James Middleton, at their childhood home in Bucklebury, West Berkshire.

“I remember that when they were young, my children found flexi-figures like these totally absorbing,” Carole, 65, added in her post alongside an image of a wooden Santa featuring white whiskers, gold buttons and a traditional buckled belt.

“A good choice of stocking fillers can give one extra time, undisturbed in bed on Christmas Day. Invaluable!” Carole continued with a humorous nod to every parent's festive wish.

"Yours, Carole,” she signed off in a personal touch.

The Santa flex-figure is one of a range of low-cost stocking stuffers from Party Pieces, which Carole set up at her kitchen table more than 30 years ago. Others include such things as mini "Christmas clockwork hoppers," "melting snowman putty" and a "Mini Reindeer Christmas Snow Globe."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's unlikely that Carole or Kate's dad Michael Middleton will be able to see their royal grandchildren play with any of the gifts in person. Kate and Prince William also said they haven't yet cemented their Christmas plans.

"It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans," William said. "It's difficult to know what to do for the best."

“We may not be able to get together but, after a year like 2020, we need to remember what’s really important this Christmas," Carole, who is also grandmother to Pippa's 2-year-old son Arthur, wrote in an Instagram post in November.

“For me, what really matters is that my family feels connected," she added. "I normally let my grandchildren help me decorate the tree. This year, I’ll ask them by video call to decide which decoration should go where. It may need to be tastefully rearranged later…!”