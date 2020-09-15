Carole Baskin's missing husband's family airs commercial during 'DWTS' premiere

Carole Baskin made her dancing debut on the Season 29 premiere of Dancing With the Stars Monday night. However, unfortunately for Baskin, the mysterious disappearance of her husband Don Lewis, and accusations that Baskin was involved in his alleged murder, continued to haunt her as the family of Lewis appeared in one of the commercials during the episode asking for tips about his disappearance.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that the Lewis family had purchased commercial time during the premiere and, sure enough, the special message aired in select markets, including Tampa, where Baskin's Big Cat Rescue sanctuary is located, during the first break. The spot opened with Lewis's three daughters Gale, Lynda and Donna explaining how much they miss their dad and how they "need to know what happened" to him. Anne, Lewis's former assistant, also made an appearance stating, "All we're asking is justice for Don." Finally, all four women were beside the Lewis family attorney, John M. Phillips, as he stated, "Don Lewis mysteriously disappeared in 1997. His family deserves answers. They deserve justice. Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" Donna then revealed that a $100,000 reward has been funded for those who may have tips regarding Lewis.

Baskin rose to fame from the extremely popular Netflix documentary Tiger King, which discusses Lewis's disappearance and, subsequently, started a huge debate among viewers over whether or not Carole Baskin killed her husband. Meanwhile, Baskin has been basking in the limelight, and Monday night's debut performance was a perfect example.

Viewers could not get enough of Lewis's family's savagery airing the commercial before Baskin's performance and quickly took to Twitter to express their amusement:

Playing a “what happened to don Lewis” commercial right before Carole Baskin dances is the most savage thing I’ve ever seen 😂😂 #DWTS — Brooke Lucas (@brookelucas1) September 15, 2020

omfg they did NOT purchase a tv spot during #dwts for Carole Baskin’s husband 😂😫



Savage pic.twitter.com/YZEY8Q1Vwe — b r i t t a n y (@weensandthings) September 15, 2020

The family of Don Lewis, the man many believe to have been murdered and fed to tigers by Carole Baskin, ran a commercial looking for justice for Don during tonight’s Dancing with the Stars premiere featuring Carole Baskin. WHATTA move. pic.twitter.com/wtdEiBRKrm — KFC (@KFCBarstool) September 15, 2020

YALL I AM DYING. Carole Baskin is on #DWTS29 and this commercial just came on pic.twitter.com/iJ2rUI4iBO — carly (@CarlyRidge1) September 15, 2020

As for her performance, no opportunity was missed as Baskin danced the Paso Doble to "Eye of the Tiger," which was very fitting.

In the end, Baskin scored an 11/30. While it may not have been the best performance of the night, it was definitely one of the most entertaining.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

