Carole Baskin's ex claims she told him "dead bodies can't talk"

If you haven't watched Netflix's Tiger King yet, we'd imagine the internet is a very confusing place to be right now, given that it's almost exclusively Tiger King content. Which, for those of us who are utterly obsessed with it, is no bad thing. The latest development in this, the craziest story since Tiffany Pollard though David Gest died in the Big Brother house, comes from Carole Baskin and her ex-boyfriend.

Carole Baskin's husband, Don Lewis, went missing in 1997 and was pronounced dead five years later. The theory that Carole killed her husband as fed him to her cats was a big part of Joe Exotic's hate campaign against her. Carole has always maintained that she had no involvement with his disappearance and assisted the police with their search for her missing husband. Carole has also spoken out against the series in a post on her website titled, "Refuting Netflix Tiger King." Among other things, she calls the series, "unsavoury lies".

Now, comments from Carole's ex-boyfriend Jay Bakyal about Don's disappearance, have come to light. Bakyal, who was with Carole after her husband went missing, filed for a restraining order against her in 2002, which he was not granted after no factual evidence of violence or imminent threat was found.

However, according to the documents filed by Bakyal when seeking the restraining order, after he asked Carole what would happen if one day her husband re-appeared, she told him, "dead bodies can't talk."

Scans of the documents were tweeted by author, Robert Moore (he also has a podcast about the Joe Exotic story).

While Carole has yet to address these specific claims she made it very clear that she refutes the theory that she was in any way involved with her husband's disappearance in the post on her website, "Don was not easy to live with and like most couples, we had our moments. But I never threatened him and I certainly had nothing to do with his disappearance," she continued. "When he disappeared, I did everything I could to assist the police. I encouraged them to check out the rumors from Costa Rica, and separately I hired a private investigator."

