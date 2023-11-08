Carol Vorderman quits BBC Radio Wales after ‘breaching’ social media guidelines

Carol Vorderman has been let go from BBC Radio Wales due to a disagreement over her contract.

The broadcaster, who has hosted the Saturday morning programme since 2018, announced the news on Wednesday (8 November), explaining that she decided to step away as the BBC expected her to stop sharing political posts on her social media accounts.

She wrote on X/Twitter: “After five years, I’m leaving my Saturday morning show on BBC Radio Wales. The BBC recently introduced new social media guidelines which I respect. However, despite my show being lighthearted with no political content, it was explained to me that as it is a weekly show in my name, the new guidelines would apply to all and any content that I post all year round.

Vorderman, 62, said that, as these changes to her radio contract were “non-negotiable”, she “ultimately found that I'm not prepared to lose my voice on social media, change who I am, or lose the ability to express the strong beliefs I hold about the political turmoil this country finds itself in”.

The former Countdown star, who hosts the annual Pride of Britain awards, said she has decided instead “to continue to criticise the current UK government for what it has done to the country which I love”, stating she “is not prepared to stop” sharing posts speaking out about the government.

“I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on,” Vorderman said, revealing that, “consequently, I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave”.

Vorderman said she is “sad to have to leave the wonderful friends I've made at Radio Wales”, adding that she “wishes them, and all of our listeners, all the love in the world”.

“We laughed a lot, and we will miss each other dearly, she continued. “But for now, another interesting chapter begins.”

In a statement to The Independent, the BBC said: “Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We’d like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years.”

Vorderman recently posted a number of critical remarks about Johnny Mercer’s performance as veterans’ affairs minister. The pair have had several public arguments and he has referred to her on X/Twitter as a “deeply unpleasant person”.

In March, Vorderman called on women’s minister Maria Caulfield to resign after she claimed she could not “be bothered to turn up” to a committee hearing about the menopause.

In September, she is said to have deleted a number of posts about Conservative chair Greg Hands.

Mr Hands had called on her to apologise for what he called “defamatory and damaging” tweets about his involvement in a lifestyle firm being awarded a £25.8m personal protective equipment contract in 2020.

Writing on X, Vorderman said she was “happy to accept Mr Hands’ assurance that his role in the process was simply to refer the approach… [and] there was no impropriety on his part”.

However, when Michael Gove was education secretary more than a decade ago, Vorderman was announced as the head of a maths taskforce.

Additional reporting by Agencies