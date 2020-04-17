Carol Vorderman among stars joining #MeAt20 craze

Carol Vorderman attends the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2018 (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Carol Vorderman admitted her hair used to be inspired by “Deirdre Barlow, Jon Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher” as she joined the #MeAt20 movement by sharing a throwback picture from almost 40 years ago.

The latest online craze sees people posting pictures of themselves taken when they were 20.

Vorderman’s face is instantly recognisable in the shot from her university graduation that she shared on Twitter – but she is sporting a mass of curls quite unlike her current sleek look.

The Countdown star wrote: “Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.

“VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi (sic) with a hint of Cher.”

Presenter Les Dennis shared a publicity shot from the old days, quipping: “So much mascara. And the dragonflies on the shirt!!!”

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a hilarious shot that showed him dressed up as Jennifer Lopez, complete with a long dark wig.

“Me at 20, dressed like J.Lo. Dress by Middletown CT Goodwill,” he wrote.

Comedian Julian Clary shared a headshot which described him as “Actor, Singer 6ft 2.”

“#MeAt20 seems to be a thing. So here I am. The word ‘singer’ was used loosely back then,” he joked.

3rd Rock From The Sun actress Kristen Johnston looks completely different with a cropped hair-do in the picture she posted on Twitter.

Former Dawson’s Creek star Busy Philips tweeted a picture of herself on TV, while Josh Gad’s throwback image showed he went through a phase of being blond.

Actor Eddie Marsan shared a moving picture showing him on the dancefloor with his grandmother.

“I think I’m about 20 here,” he wrote.

“Dancing with my Nan in the Bethnal Green workingman’s club.

“She was born in Gibraltar, remembered being taken to Sunday bull fights in Spain as a child.

“Worked as a home help for 40 years, then a cleaner into her 80’s. She was an amazing woman.”

