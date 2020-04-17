Carol Vorderman among stars joining #MeAt20 craze

Carol Vorderman attends the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse in 2018 (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Carol Vorderman admitted her hair used to be inspired by “Deirdre Barlow, Jon Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher” as she joined the #MeAt20 movement by sharing a throwback picture from almost 40 years ago.

The latest online craze sees people posting pictures of themselves taken when they were 20.

Read more: Carol Vorderman donating plane to transport PPE

Vorderman’s face is instantly recognisable in the shot from her university graduation that she shared on Twitter – but she is sporting a mass of curls quite unlike her current sleek look.

Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.

VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi with a hint of Cher 😂 ❤️#MeAt20 pic.twitter.com/xatuFBygZn — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) April 17, 2020

The Countdown star wrote: “Graduating age 20. 1981. Engineering. Cambridge Uni.

“VERY bad perm. Inspired by Deirdre Barlow, John Bon Jovi (sic) with a hint of Cher.”

Presenter Les Dennis shared a publicity shot from the old days, quipping: “So much mascara. And the dragonflies on the shirt!!!”

#MeAt20 publicity photo. So much mascara. And the dragonflies on the shirt!!! pic.twitter.com/9X0O6QFKyf — Les Dennis (@LesDennis) April 16, 2020

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a hilarious shot that showed him dressed up as Jennifer Lopez, complete with a long dark wig.

“Me at 20, dressed like J.Lo. Dress by Middletown CT Goodwill,” he wrote.

Comedian Julian Clary shared a headshot which described him as “Actor, Singer 6ft 2.”

#MeAt20 seems to be a thing. So here I am. The word ‘singer’ was used loosely back then. pic.twitter.com/7v4siS02w3 — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) April 16, 2020

“#MeAt20 seems to be a thing. So here I am. The word ‘singer’ was used loosely back then,” he joked.

Read more: Carol Vorderman makes debut as weather girl aged 59

3rd Rock From The Sun actress Kristen Johnston looks completely different with a cropped hair-do in the picture she posted on Twitter.

Former Dawson’s Creek star Busy Philips tweeted a picture of herself on TV, while Josh Gad’s throwback image showed he went through a phase of being blond.

Me at 20. Do I win something? pic.twitter.com/DYXkI7e6qe — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) April 16, 2020

#MeAt20 - Obviously the one on the left pic.twitter.com/oBcBVcsYfR — Josh Gad (@joshgad) April 16, 2020

Actor Eddie Marsan shared a moving picture showing him on the dancefloor with his grandmother.

“I think I’m about 20 here,” he wrote.

I think I’m about 20 here. Dancing with my Nan in the Bethnal Green workingman’s club. She was born in Gibraltar, remembered being taken to Sunday bull fights in Spain as a child. Worked as a home help for 40 years, then a cleaner into her 80’s. She was an amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/5SDiPwvd27 — Eddie Marsan (@eddiemarsan) April 16, 2020

“Dancing with my Nan in the Bethnal Green workingman’s club.

“She was born in Gibraltar, remembered being taken to Sunday bull fights in Spain as a child.

“Worked as a home help for 40 years, then a cleaner into her 80’s. She was an amazing woman.”