Carol Vorderman lands LBC host gig after quitting BBC

Vorderman says she will be using her voice "to cause a commontion"

Carol Vorderman has promised to "cause a commotion" as the host of a new LBC show.

The former Countdown star left her weekly BBC Radio Wales programme in November after breaking BBC guidelines with vocal attacks against the government on social media.

She said she was "not prepared to lose my voice" after the BBC introduced new social media guidelines.

Vorderman will host her three-hour programme on LBC every Sunday.

The show will be "packed with opinion and intelligent debate", according to the station, and will see Vorderman "tackling the biggest stories and issues that matter to LBC's audience across the UK".

The 63-year-old, who has been a guest presenter on the station in recent weeks, said: "I'm delighted to be joining LBC and the phenomenal stable of powerful voices on the station.

"Live radio is an incredibly important platform for news, so I'm looking forward to returning to a medium that I love," she said.

Vorderman hosted a Saturday programme on BBC Radio Wales for four years, but fell afoul of the BBC's social media guidelines for presenters

"On Sunday afternoon, I'll be using my voice - as you might expect - to cause a commotion.

"I won't be shy to say things that others won't and I'll hold the corrupt to account without fear or favour."

Vorderman is an is an outspoken critic of the government on X, formerly Twitter, with previous posts of hers calling for the Conservative UK government to "be utterly dismantled at the next election".