Carol Vorderman inundated by messages from 'men and women' after joining 'elite' dating app
Carol Vorderman has revealed that she has been swamped with messages by both men and women since she joined the elite networking app Raya.
The 60-year-old former Countdown star told The Sun that the service has done little to change her mind about dating apps.
Raya is now a professional networking service as well as a dating app and has counted the likes of Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne and Normal People star Paul Mescal among its users.
The hyper-exclusive service is only available to people who have been referred by an existing member, with an acceptance rate of just eight per cent for applicants.
Vorderman, who has previously spoken of her distaste for services like Tinder, said she spent a brief period of time using the app, having made it clear in her bio that she wasn't looking for a long-term relationship.
She said: "A mate of mine said it would be a laugh. A lot of LA people made contact, men and women funnily enough, but it’s not my scene.
"I’m quite happy with my usual way of doing things. But life is never dull."
Vorderman has been married twice, splitting from her second husband — management consultant Patrick King — in 2000.
The TV star has said she is happy being single and said last year that she has "special friends", rather than pursuing a long-term relationship.
Last month, she went further in an interview with The Telegraph and said: “The thought of sharing my life with someone again makes me feel positively sick.”
Vorderman joked in 2017 that she "got enough of that business as it is" when a fan tweeted to ask whether she would ever join Tinder.
In 2016, she was offered £250,000 by a toyboy dating website to register a profile on their site — an offer she chose not to take up.
The star has made it clear she doesn't see herself ever settling down again, telling the Daily Mail in 2013 that she has no interest in fairytale endings.
She said: "Little girls are taught that there should be this Prince Charming, then you get married and stay together forever.
"This notion that you meet one person when you’re young and stick together for 60 or 70 years is unrealistic.”
