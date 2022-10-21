Carol Smillie: Gloria Hunniford is just a ‘token’ older woman on TV

Gloria Hunniford often appears as a panellist on Loose Women - S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Gloria Hunniford is just a “token” older woman on television, Carol Smillie has said.

The Scottish former TV presenter, best known for hit makeover show Changing Rooms, said she quit television because of ageist attitudes that she does not think will change in her lifetime.

Ms Smillie, 60, said that while a man could “carry on into his seventies or beyond on TV,” it would be “unthinkable” for a woman to do the same.

“Apart from Gloria [Hunniford], but they put her on daytime [television] and it’s a kind of token. It feels [like] tokenism,” she told presenter Kaye Adams on the How To Be 60 podcast.

Ms Hunniford, OBE, has presented programmes on the BBC, such as Rip Off Britain, and often appears as a panellist on Loose Women.

Miss Smillie, who assisted Nicky Campbell on the game show Wheel of Fortune in the early 90s, said that since turning 50, the opportunities that came up have been “far less interesting, exciting [and] well-paid”.

‘You can’t always be at the top’

Asked if she quit television because of ageist attitudes, she said: “Yes, definitely.”

“Everyone has their day. You can’t always be at the top,” she added.

Carol Smillie - Mike Marsland/WireImage

Ms Smillie said the growth of social media had made it more unpleasant for female broadcasters who are getting older.

She said: “It’s vile that some oik in their bedroom can pass comment on what you’re wearing, how old you are, what your weight is, and they didn’t like this or they didn’t like that.

“It’s really nasty and I just don’t want to get into that so I came out.”

Cosmetic surgery is ‘terrifying’

Ms Smillie said she had never considered getting cosmetic surgery, but some of her former colleagues had done so, feeling “pressure” to do it.

“If I start fiddling about with my face then my body doesn’t match. That’s the other thing I noticed with the women I worked with in TV at the time, I noticed a few of them now have gone down the route of changing their face or changing things,” she said.

“That’s entirely their business and I wish them all the best, but it’s terrifying. I just don’t want to - I just grow a fringe.

“That they feel the pressure to do that. I know if I was still in television and I was in London I might feel that pressure because ‘oh, I didn’t get that job, she got it, she’s younger, she looks amazing, I don’t look like that’.”

In 2012 Smillie decided to leave mainstream TV and created a new business venture, launching a brand of leak-proof underwear for women, named DiaryDoll, but she relinquished control of the business in 2018.

She now works as a humanist celebrant officiating weddings, naming ceremonies and funerals.