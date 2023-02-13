Carol Cone Honored for ‘Championing Change’ by Campaign US

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 13, 2023 / The results are in for Campaign US' fifth annual Inspiring Women honorees, previously known as the Female Frontier Awards. Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE , was named to the ‘Championing Change' category, which celebrates women who are constantly pushing the boundaries of culture and making brave changes within their workplace or industry.

The Inspiring Women program celebrates female leaders and rising stars breaking boundaries in a historically male-dominated industry across creativity, media, technology, and communications.

"Congratulations to all of our honorees, who are beyond deserving of this award," said Alison Weissbrot, editor of Campaign US. "Your work to break barriers and pave the way for women to succeed to the highest perches of the industry is invaluable and does not go unnoticed. We appreciate your participation in this program."

For more than 30 years, Cone has embraced a steadfast commitment to building lasting partnerships between companies, brands, and social issues for business and social impact. She adamantly feels that today, companies must have a deeper meaning beyond the bottom line.

"My purpose has always been to educate, inspire and accelerate purpose programs and impact for organizations and nonprofits around the world," Cone said. She was the creator of My Special Aflac Duck , a social robot for children with cancer, and has partnered with dozens of organizations to discover and amplify their purpose. Cone and her teams have released more than 30 research reports, and she is the host of Purpose 360 Podcast , which JUST Capital called one of the " must-listen podcasts for the stakeholder economy. "

This year's list of honorees was selected by a panel of expert industry judges who are empowering other women and working to make gender equality a reality in advertising and marketing. Each honoree has been chosen for her hard work and ability to make positive change.

