Carol Burnett Plays Wordle with Allison Janney Daily, and Has Solved It in 1 Guess 7 Times: 'Crazy!'

"We're kind of even," Burnett said on 'Live with Kelly and Mark', before admitting to her own hot streak

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (2) Carol Burnett, Allison Janney

Carol Burnett is letting the world in on her Wordle skills.

The comedy legend, 90, shared during Monday's episode of Live with Kelly and Mark that she plays the New York Times word game daily — and that she's had something of a hot streak.

During her sit-down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Burnett revealed that she and Palm Royale costar Allison Janney play Wordle together.

After Ripa asked Burnett who the better Wordle player was, Burnett said: "We're kind of even."

"I have something to say," she added. "I have gotten Wordle in 1 seven times."

Related: Carol Burnett Jokes She Wants to Do One Thing Before She Turns 91: 'Bradley Cooper'

"Wordle in 1," for Burnett, in this instance, means that she guessed the word of the day in just one try — a tough feat to accomplish. "Sometimes the word would be Talen. Or hunch, or stash. Or the other day, it was towel. And for some reason, I don’t know..."

"You can see it," Consuelos, 52, interjected.

"You know I’m in a hotel, I need some more towels, so I put in towel and that was it," Burnett revealed. "It was crazy!"

Related: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Nearly 'Passed Out' When Carol Burnett Named Her Among 'Greatest Comedic Actresses of Our Time'

Burnett's Wordle prowess is not necessarily a secret, as Julia Louis-Dreyfus previously detailed how she and the comedy legend bond over the game during a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

“Now we Wordle and we’ve become friends, and we have dinner occasionally, which is really nice, too,” the Veep alum, 63, shared this month.

“Let me tell you, this woman is incredible at Wordle and all word games," Louis-Dreyfus shared. "She does Spelling Bee until she gets — not ‘Genius,’ but ‘Queen Bee.’ This woman does not f--- around when it comes to word games.”

Story continues

Burnett has also confirmed to PEOPLE that she plays Wordle "every morning."

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Carol Burnett poses for a photo at the NBCU FYC House in May 2023

Related: Kristen Wiig Says Working with Carol Burnett Has Made Her a 'Better Person': 'I Just Love Her'

Elsewhere during her conversation on Live, Burnett gave insight into her new show Palm Royale and her birthday to-do list before she turns the big 9-1 on April 26. At this time, her sights are set on Bradley Cooper.

After Burnett was reminded about her hopes to have an encounter with George Clooney before turning 90, she told Ripa and Consuelos that she's now "thinking about Bradley Cooper."

"Everyone knows that this is the official morning show of Bradley Cooper," Ripa, 53, said. "He loves this show. Brad? Give Carol a call. And you know which phone to use."

"I don’t think it’ll work with my husband," Burnett then joked about Brian Miller, her husband of over 20 years.

Burnett hasn't just bonded with Janney on the set of their new series. On Palm Royale, Kristen Wiig stars as Maxine Simmons, a woman who wants to gain access to the Palm Beach high society in 1969, while Burnett plays Norma, a character known as "the grande dame of Palm Beach high society."

“We have dinner and talk and text and she's so funny,” Wiig told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the Apple TV+ series. “I did press with her yesterday and she was cracking everybody up.”

“And I am a better person from knowing her. I just love her,” she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of Palm Royale arrive on Wednesdays on Apple TV+, and Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays (check local listings).

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.