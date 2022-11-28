Caro Emerald’s dark reinvention: ‘I’m afraid that people will think I’m bitter’

James Hall
·7 min read
Caroline van der Leeuw, formerly Caro Emerald, is now making music as The Jordan
Caroline van der Leeuw, formerly Caro Emerald, is now making music as The Jordan

“When I would go on radio shows here in the UK, people would say, ‘You need a make-up stylist,’” says Caroline van der Leeuw, the Dutch singer who formerly performed as Caro Emerald. A make-up stylist for radio, I ask? Why? “Because I wouldn’t look like a pop star if I didn’t. That’s where it crossed some kind of line where it didn’t feel good to me anymore. I had to be a star,” she says.

Between 2010 and around 2015, Caro Emerald alighted on a winning pop formula. Van der Leeuw sang jazzy vocals over retro, hip hop-infused, Winehouse-tinged pop in a package that was bundled up with Forties and Fifties styling and sprinkles of exotica. Think The Andrews Sisters doing mambo in a hipster Tiki bar. 

It was bold, brassy and hugely successful: Caro Emerald’s two albums reached numbers four and one respectively in the UK, while her debut became the longest-running number one ever in the Netherlands, beating the decades-old record held by Michael Jackson’s Thriller. She won countless awards, played East London’s vast O2 arena, appeared on Jools Holland’s Hootenanny and performed on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage.

Van der Leeuw enjoyed it. But she also felt trapped and unseen. Caro Emerald was a construct, a colourful mask behind which she felt increasingly uneasy, not least when she was asked to get dressed up for radio. So she has reinvented herself. Van der Leeuw’s new project is called The Jordan, a music venture that sees her eschew exotica for darker, dreamier and more pared back sonic terrain.

She has teamed up with producers David Kosten (Bat for Lashes and Marina Diamandis) and Eg White (Adele and Sam Smith) to record an album called Nowhere Near The Sky. Released next February, the album also features contributions from Portishead’s Adrian Utley. It marks a totally fresh start. Van der Leeuw went so far as to release The Jordan’s first few singles without revealing her involvement; she “just wanted it to be about the music” before people started associating it with The Person Who Used To Be Caro Emerald.

We meet in the café at the Museum of Brands in London’s Notting Hill. It is an apt location given that she is effectively ditching one brand to repackage and relaunch herself as another. Speaking to the 41-year-old, it’s clear just how much she needed change. Wearing a Beastie Boys T-shirt under a bomber jacket, there is no sign whatsoever of Caro. Like the colourful boxes of soap flakes and the Bakelite household ephemera that surround us, her previous incarnation is “definitely parked”.

So what happened? She describes decoupling herself from Caro as a “gradual process”. The big misconception was that Caro Emerald was a solo project, she explains. Caro was actually a band comprising a series of songwriters and producers and herself. But she was its public face. (The irony is that while The Jordan sounds like a band name, it is basically her striking out alone. The Jordan is the name of the Amsterdam suburb in which she grew up).

The first completed song Van der Leeuw and Kosten recorded for Nowhere Near The Sky was The Room, which opens the album. It’s a sparse and gently building ballad with shades of Lana Del Rey. Van der Leeuw describes finishing that song as “overwhelmingly emotional”. It acted as a launchpad. The process was cathartic. Numerous tracks on the album suggest frustration with the past, or at least a past. In Best Damn Day she sings, “I’ve been walking down this road too straight for too many miles.” While in A Price To Pay, she shouts, “I’m not going to be your showgirl / I wasn’t born to be this nice.” They sound like primal roars.

“I’m a bit afraid that people will think I’m really bitter, which I’m not. At least, not as bitter as I sound on that album,” she laughs. “But I guess if you’re in this business for a long time, and if you experience what I’ve experienced, then there’s things that you just don’t have time to come to terms with. I was just trying to do the best for everyone all the time. I felt very responsible. But at the same time we had this conceptual thing going on which was not enough about me. I wanted to create something that was closer to myself. I was always on stage representing something that felt less and less like it was me.”

This ate at her. “It started to just feel very wrong. I was always there, smiling at everyone, being nice and doing what everybody wanted me to do. And I felt very unseen and un-listened to.”

She is aware that as a successful pop star, no-one wants to hear about your frustrations. This meant that while she was – and remains – hugely grateful and thankful for her success, she bottled up her feelings. These seem to have spilled out into her new music. “I didn’t even intend to do that. I just happened,” she remarks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Caro Emerald (@caroemerald)

Van der Leeuw will tour the new album (there’s a show in London’s Bush Hall next March). The gigs will comprise solely of Jordan tracks. Again, this is a potential concern. “I would hate it if [fans] would be disappointed,” she says. Having heard the album, I don’t think punters need to worry. Still, I wonder how her current pre-release excitement-cum-nerves compare with how she felt before she released her 2010 debut, Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor? It turns out that comparisons are moot: back then she really didn’t know what she was getting in to.

“When I started in the music industry… I did not know anything about the commercial music industry. So when I started, I didn’t even know what to want. And because I didn’t know, I was also not scared at what I could fail at,” she says. Still, that initial rush of success sounded bananas. She says it was “like a storm”. Her hope for 30,000 album sales was soon trumped when she started doing 10,000 a week. Sales kept growing. “People said to me, ‘This is extraordinary.’ I was, like, ‘OK, well if you say so.’” Deleted Scenes from the Cutting Room Floor sold over two million copies worldwide and was forcibly removed from the Dutch charts after 104 weeks due to a rule banning albums from spending over two years in the chart. Deleted Scenes was itself deleted, temporarily at least.

Being in the eye of the storm meant Van der Leeuw was blinded to its magnitude. Her hopes for The Jordan are somewhat more realistic. “I hope that I can tour internationally without going bankrupt,” she says with brutal honesty. Perhaps financial jeopardy is a downside of freedom.

New beginnings: Caroline Van der Leeuw
New beginnings: Caroline Van der Leeuw

Still, the sense of shackles being cast off infuses our entire chat, including a question about her childhood. I ask Van der Leeuw what music she listened to growing up. “This was always an awkward question for me before because I felt like I had to say something about jazz, which I did not listen to as a kid,” she admits. The answer was The Beatles, ABBA, Madonna and Mariah Carey followed by Nirvana, the Fugees, Biohazard and Wu-Tang Clan. So your average pop-to-alternative journey.

Van der Leeuw is aware that streaming has changed the music game since she started out 13 years ago. We are drowning in new music. She points out, flabbergasted, that an estimated 100,000 new tracks are added to streaming services every day. “I find it exhausting,” she says. “Sometimes I go, like, ‘Why am I even making music?’ There’s so much out there.”

The answer, she says, is an “inner fire” to create. It still burns strong. And this is brutally clear in the music of The Jordan. It is honest, moving and brave, even if its creation has meant confining Caro to a museum. So what’s next? Can we expect further evolution? Van der Leeuw smiles. She’s enjoying her new-found freedom too much to allow herself to be boxed in again. “This is me,” she says. “So wherever it takes me, I will just follow.”

Nowhere Near The Sky is released in February 2023 on Cooking Vinyl

Latest Stories

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Bear scores winner, Canucks rally, surprise Avalanche 4-3

    DENVER (AP) — Ethan Bear snapped a tie with 8 minutes to go, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the injury-plagued Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night. Trailing by a goal entering the third, Sheldon Dries tied it for Vancouver before Bear ripped a shot past Pavel Francouz on a 4-on-4 moments after Colorado's Cale Makar was called for interference. Bo Horvat scored his 16th goal for the Canucks in the opener of a three-game trip. Ilya Mikheyev also scored, and Spencer Martin stopped 33 shots in

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • James' season-high 39 points lead Lakers by Spurs, 143-138

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers escaped with a 143-138 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night. San Antonio has lost eight straight, tied for the fourth-longest skid in franchise history. James matched a career high with seven 3-pointers. He finished 11 for 21 from the field, including a booming one-handed dunk on a lob from Russell Westbrook with a minute remaining in the first half. While James was pl

  • Devils' 13-game win streak halted in 2-1 loss to Maple Leafs

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ franchise-record tying 13-game winning streak came to an ugly end, real ugly. Matt Murray made 34 saves and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Devils 2-1 Wednesday night in a game in which New Jersey had three goals disallowed. The final disallowed goal resulted in fans pelting the ice with debris, causing play to be stopped for more than five minutes. “Nobody feels good. I don’t feel good,” said Devils coach Lindy Ruff, whose team also hit two goalposts.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Carrier scores nifty goal, Golden Knights beat Senators 4-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier scored his third goal in two games and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-1 on Wednesday night. Mark Stone, William Karlsson and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 38 shots to earn his 11th win, most in the NHL. Jake Sanderson got his first career goal for Ottawa, and Cam Talbot made 32 saves. Carrier scored his seventh of the season — his career high is nine — when he skated through the neutral zone, dangl

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Alexandar Georgiev makes 41 saves, Avalanche beat Stars 4-1

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev made 41 saves, Nathan MacKinnon and Josh Manson scored first-period goals and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night. Logan O’Connor and Dryden Hunt also scored for the Avalanche, and Manson added an assist. Colorado was called for five minor penalties in the second period, but was able to kill off four of them. Jamie Benn got the lone power-play goal for Dallas. Scott Wedgewood stopped 32 shots for the Stars, who were coming off an ov

  • Ayton, Booker lead Suns to 108-102 win over Pistons

    PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 28 points and had 12 rebounds, Devin Booker added 21 points and the Phoenix Suns stayed on top of the Western Conference with a 108-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Suns have won three straight games and four of five. The Suns led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter. They pushed it to 94-85 by midway through the fourth, but the feisty Pistons scored the next eight points. Ayton's putback slam on Booker's missed layup gave

  • Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday. Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting the go-ahead basket after rebounding his own miss with 13.9 seconds left in regulation. Dillon Brooks scrod 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 for the Grizzlies, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered for their second straight victory. Jale