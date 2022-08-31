Carnival time in Meductic

Colour and carnival took the forefront in Meductic on Saturday as the village hosted its community days parade.

While the number of parade entries fell slightly for the 2022 Meductic Community Days parade, organizers Beth Lockhart and Sandy Grant said the effort, creativity and enthusiasm of the area’s residents, visitors and business remained as high as ever.

Lockhart said that the high number of events in surrounding areas and people’s busy schedules left the always-popular parade with a slight decrease in participants. However, she noted judges still had plenty of tough choices for awards.

Under the “carnival” theme, family, friends and business owners put colour and celebration on display.

Cheyenne Boucher said the parade is always a great family and community experience. With her face painted clown, she joined young siblings Jackson and Alexis Veysey, both wearing carnival costumes, on a float called Charlie’s Carnies.

Boucher said they named the float in honour of her late grandfather, who loved Meductic Days.

The parade participants enjoyed comfortable temperatures and mostly cloudy but rain-free skies to travel the parade route from the Sabian Cymbal parking lot to the Meductic Park.

Unfortunately, rain delayed the start of the annual festival, forcing the postponement of Friday evening’s corn boil, barbecue and fireworks until Saturday evening.

Organizers moved the Movie in the Park, scheduled for Saturday evening, to a later date.

Saturday began with the Fireman’s Breakfast and Vendor Market in the park, followed by children’s games, fireman’s waterpark and bingo in the afternoon.

Sunday’s events hit the ball diamond with the fireman facing council in a friendly game.

Award winners per category:

WALKERS:

1ST- Stilts Man (Jordan Snow)

2nd- 4 Legged Freak Show

3rd – Butterflies (Jennifer & Sylvia)

BICYLCLES/MOTORCYCLES

1st – Cannon Man (Nate Fredericks)

2nd – The Ticket Girls (Charley & Layne Cougle)

MINI MOTORIZED

1st – Charlie’s Carnies

Story continues

2nd – Carnival Treats

FLOATS

1ST – Stairs/Alward Carnival

2nd – Green’s Concession Stand

3rd – TT’s Carnival

ANTIQUE CARS

1st – Jack Walker

2nd – Junior McMaster

3rd – Chris Cummings

COMMERCIAL ENTRIES

1ST – Emma’s Esthetics (Emma Graham)

2nd – Cinderella’s Closet

3rd – Sharpes Towing

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun