Carnival Row season 2 trailer promises epic conclusion to the fantasy-drama

Prime Video just revealed the official trailer for the second and final season of the fantasy-drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, and heads are rolling. As tensions rise between the fae and humanity, a grander confrontation looms: "The whole row will burn," warns Orlando Bloom's Philo.

According to a release, season 2 of Carnival Row picks up with Philo, a.k.a. former inspector Rycroft Philostrate investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension while Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by the Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Meanwhile, Tourmaline Larou (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of the Row. And, after escaping the Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Tamzin Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (David Gyasi) encounter a radical new society which upends their plans.

The first season, which wrapped up in Aug. 2019, ended with Philo embracing his fae identity. At the time, co-showrunners Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim told EW that that development would factor into season 2 in a big way. "It's probably one of the biggest seismic changes to the show itself that happens at the end of the first season, and it's something that we're really going to be dealing with and dramatizing in season 2," Guggenheim said. "And the trick for Philo is, it's not, unfortunately, as simple as him embracing the fact that he's fae. To the fae, he's not really fae. He's a half-blood. So he basically is a man without a country. You know, he's not human enough for the humans, but he's not fae enough for the fae. He kind of exists in this sort of status Twilight Zone. Not to mention the fact that, because of this decision, he has relinquished his badge. So this cloak of authority that he used to have is no longer there. So that's another thing that he'll be wrestling with in season 2."

Carnival Row season 2 is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson, Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, Wesley Strick, and Travis Beacham. It is based on Beacham's unproduced film spec script, A Killing on Carnival Row.

The series will return Feb. 17 on Prime Video.

