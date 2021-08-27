‘Carnival Row’: Jamie Harris Upped To Series Regular For Season 2 Of Amazon Fantasy Drama
EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Sergeant Dombey in the upcoming second season of Amazon’s fantasy drama series Carnival Row. Jamie Harris, who recurred as the character in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of the series from Legendary Television and Amazon Studios.
The drama, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, is described as a fantasy-noir set in a neo-Victorian city. Mythical creatures fleeing their war-torn homeland have gathered in the city, and tensions are simmering between citizens and the growing immigrant population.
Harris’ Sergeant Dombey is a tough police officer in the neo-Victorian city who strongly believes in the old rule of life and resents the growing influx of foreign fairies and pix.
Carnival Row is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, with executive producers Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Eli Stone), Rene Echevarria (Star Trek), Jon Amiel, Orlando Bloom, and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim). Erik Oleson is showrunner for Season 2.
Harris’ recent credits include Lovecraft Country, Shameless, Turn, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Kingdom, The Magicians, Magic City and Rise of the Planet of the Apes. He’ll next be sen playing Rory in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, slated for theatrical release on December 10. He’s repped by Julia Verdin at Rough Diamond Management and AKA Talent Agency.
