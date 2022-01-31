What is Carnival? Learn More About The Global Celebration

Put on your dancing shoes and try to find something in your winter wardrobe that isn’t black or gray—it’s Carnival season. This time of lively parades, colorful costumes, and generous amounts of food and drink help get us through our post-holiday season winter funk.



While it sounds like one big party, history and centuries-old traditions are a big part of Carnival's modern makeup. Keep reading to learn more about when, how, and where you can celebrate Carnival in 2022.

Why Do We Celebrate Carnival?

Carnival (Carnaval in Spanish and Portuguese-speaking countries) originated as a pagan festival in ancient Egypt to say goodbye to winter and welcome spring. However, today's celebrations evolved from Alexander the Great, who adopted the festival after he conquered Egypt and overlaid it with Christian meanings.

The holiday precedes the Lenten season—a period of sacrifice practiced by Christians in preparation for the Lord’s Resurrection. Christians who observe Lent spend the 40 days before Easter praying, fasting, and reflecting. So, it makes sense that Carnival celebrations are packed full of everything Lent forbids.

When is Carnival?

It depends on where you celebrate to determine when festivities officially kick-off, but the Carnival season traditionally falls between January and March. Carnival season starts in January and ramps up around two weeks before Fat Tuesday, which falls on Wednesday, March 1, 2022, this year. Partying ends the following day on Ash Wednesday (March 2, 2022).

In New Orleans, celebrations begin as early as January 6 on Three Kings Day. This date, known as the Twelfth Night in the Christian calendar, marks the end of the Twelve Days of Christmas (if you haven’t taken down your holiday lights at this point here's your cue!)

Where Is it Celebrated and How?

Carnival is celebrated in more than 50 countries! Of course, you can enjoy the Carnival season from anywhere, but some of the biggest, most popular tourist-attracting cities include New Orleans, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, and Venice, Italy. According to The Economist, the city of Rio welcomed 1.1 million tourists during Carnival in 2016!

Story continues

Since it’s a global phenomenon, every country has its unique traditions. Brazil hosts samba blocos—blocks of choreographed dances and live music. Italy is known for its elaborate masked balls and Trinidad often incorporates Calypso music into celebrations.

On the opposite side of the world, the weather may be cool in Quebec, Canada but its Carnival celebrations heat up with winter activities like dog-sled racing, sleigh rides, and winter parades.

The Carnival celebrations you may be most familiar with happen in New Orleans leading up to Mardi Gras. Themed social groups called Krewes work all year to bring parades and balls to the streets of NOLA. Beads are thrown from balconies, king cake is available by the dozens, and general merriment floods the city.

But no matter where you celebrate Carnival this year, a similar theme runs throughout all: have fun. Each season promises a big, joyous party filled with food, music, dancing, and more.

You Might Also Like