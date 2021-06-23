Carnival has new emissions goals and ‘aspiration’ to be carbon neutral by 2050

The largest cruise company in the world, Carnival Corporation, announced Tuesday it ‘aspires’ to be carbon neutral by 2050, one of a list of goals it released ahead of its annual sustainability report expected later this summer.

Corporate and governmental pledges to stem the emissions of greenhouse gasses are essential to slowing down the impacts of climate change, which is predicted to swamp Miami with two feet of sea level rise by 2060 alone.

Carnival also released firm targets for 2030, including reducing air emissions 50% from 2015 levels; expanding the use of alternative fuels like liquefied natural gas (a fossil fuel), fuel cells and biofuels; and slashing the relative emissions of each ship.

“Our new 2030 sustainability goals demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ingraining sustainability in all aspects of our operations across our nine brands, while providing us clear, measurable targets and metrics to improve our performance and overall efficiency across our shoreside and shipboard operations,” said Bill Burke, chief maritime officer for Carnival Corporation, in a statement.

Critics say reducing relative emissions allows for each ship to get more efficient while adding even more ships, and therefore increasing overall emissions. To combat that, Carnival noted that its commitment is to reducing overall emissions, which it says peaked in 2011.

The company also said it plans to have at least 60% of its fleet capable of plugging into local electrical grids at ports instead of idling its engines while docked, a practice known as shore power, by 2030. Port Miami recently announced plans to introduce shore power capability at two of its berths, including one at Carnival Cruise Line’s new terminal. The hookups will be the first for cruise ships in the Southeast. In January, 39 of the company’s 87 ships were equipped with shore power.

The company released no direct plan on how it will achieve carbon neutrality — a tall order for an industry that runs on fossil-fuel-powered ships without a clear pathway to switch to renewable energy.

Carnival Corp. is still on probation for federal environmental crimes — dumping oily waste into the ocean and covering it up — it pleaded guilty to in 2016, taking a $40 million fine. In 2019, the company pleaded guilty to violating probation and paid a $20 million fine. The company’s probation ends in April 2022.

Shipping, of which cruises make up a tiny fraction, is one of the heaviest polluting industries in the world. Ships usually burn one of the dirtiest fossil fuels for energy, and studies show the technology used to scrub pollutants from the air onboard ships releases that pollution into the ocean instead.

The most popular alternative option, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas pipelines are notorious for leaks of methane — a gas that heats up the atmosphere much more dramatically than carbon dioxide. Carnival has four LNG-powered ships in service and plans to have 11 by 2025, which will make up 20% of its total capacity.

Cruise lines, including Carnival, are reducing emissions by making their ships more energy efficient with technology such as hulls that reduce drag.

Carnival said it aspires to create a zero-emissions ship by 2050.

If the technology for zero-emissions ships isn’t available soon, cruise corporations may need to turn to carbon offsets. Popular offsets include planting trees to make up for the carbon burned in activities like driving or flying.

“We have made no decision at this point,” said Carnival Corp. spokesperson Roger Frizzell in an email.

MSC Cruises became the first major cruise line to go carbon neutral in January 2020. The company pledged to purchase carbon offsets for all 17 of its ships to cover their activities at sea, but not on land. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment about its progress, and it did not publish a sustainability report last year.

