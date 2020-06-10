CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE INVESTOR ALERT: Nationally Ranked Labaton Sucharow Announces Complaint on Behalf of Stock, Options, and Derivative Purchasers and Strongly Encourages Investors to Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a leading and award winning investor rights law firm, announces a securities class action complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers of Carnival Cruise Line (NYSE:CCL) securities resulting from allegations that Carnival may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

Carnival is purported to be the world's largest leisure travel company and among the most profitable and financially strong in the cruise and vacation industries. The company claims to be the largest cruise company, carrying nearly 45 percent of global cruise guests, and a leading provider of vacations to all major cruise destinations throughout the world. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, Carnival claims to operate a portfolio of leading global, regional and national cruise brands that sell tailored cruise products, services and vacation experiences on 104 cruise ships.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Carnival and its management made materially false and/or misleading statements, and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Carnival failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company's medics reported increasing events of COVID-19 illness on the Company's ships; (2) Carnival had violated port of call regulations by concealing the amount and severity of COVID-19 infections onboard its ships; (3) in responding to the outbreak of COVID-19, Carnival failed to follow the Company's health and safety protocols developed in the wake of other communicable disease outbreaks; (4) by continuing to operate, Carnival ships were responsible for continuing to spread COVID-19 at various ports throughout the world; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On April 16, 2020, when Carnival still had at sea two (2) of its cruise ships, Bloomberg Businessweek published an article titled "Carnival Executives Knew They Had a Virus Problem, But Kept the Party Going." In that article, it was revealed that Carnival may have failed to adequately protect passengers from COVID-19 on a series of cruise voyages, and indeed continued to operate new cruise departures despite its knowledge that the threat posed by COVID-19 had materialized on its ships and was likely to proliferate further.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $0.53 per share from a prior close of $12.38 per share to close at $11.85 per share on April 16, 2020.

Then, on May 1, 2020, The Wall Street Journal published an article titled "Cruise Ships Set Sail Knowing the Deadly Risk to Passengers and Crew." That article detailed how cruise ships, particularly Carnival ships, facilitated the spread of COVID-19, and provided new facts on early warning signs Carnival and its affiliated cruise lines possessed and the Company's disclosure failures. Further, the article also noted that The House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure had requested documents from Carnival related "to Covid-19 or other infectious disease outbreaks aboard cruise ships" and that testimony from a separate investigation in Australia revealed that Carnival and its affiliated cruise lines may have misled shore officials by concealing those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms before docking.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $1.97 per share from a prior close of $15.90 per share to close at $13.93 per share on May 1, 2020.

If you are a stock, option or derivative holder that suffered losses in Carnival, and wish to participate, learn more, or discuss the issues surrounding the investigation, please contact David J. Schwartz using the toll free number (800) 321-0476 or via email at recover@labaton.com .

About the Firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world's leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, and consumer cybersecurity and data privacy litigation. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for its excellence by the courts and peers, and it is consistently ranked in leading industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE, and Washington, D.C. More information about Labaton Sucharow is available at http://www.labaton.com.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

dschwartz@labaton.com or recover@labaton.com

SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/593407/CARNIVAL-CRUISE-LINE-INVESTOR-ALERT-Nationally-Ranked-Labaton-Sucharow-Announces-Complaint-on-Behalf-of-Stock-Options-and-Derivative-Purchasers-and-Strongly-Encourages-Investors-to-Contact-The-Firm



